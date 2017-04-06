Peeking at new fire hall plans

The Pembroke fire station project is on time and on budget.

This is what Brian Lewis reported to the city’s finance and administration committee on Tuesday as city councillors got their first look at the design of the $5 million facility.

The capital works supervisor is a member of the fire station oversight and planning committee, which is supervising the design-build project.

“ The design work is 60 per cent complete,” Lewis said, and assured committee members they are on track to have it completed by spring 2018.

He said since the finance and administration committee approved award of the design-build contract for the new fire station to Pomerleau Inc. on Dec. 6, 2016, the oversight committee has been working closely with the contractor to make this happen.

Lewis said the exterior design has been made to reflect a modern fire station through use of materials, roof slopes, etc, with the look of the façade meant to work equally with the residential area to the west and the commercial areas to the north, east and immediately south of the building.

The station is being located at the corner of International Drive and Upper Valley Drive, close to the Boundary Road entrance.

The roof configurations are designed to shed water and snow to the sides of the buildings away from the overhead fire truck bay doors to help keep the driveways clear of ice and snow, and to reduce the need for long expanses of eaves trough.

Lewis said everything about the station will be cutting edge and energy efficient. There will be low flow efficient plumbing fixtures throughout and high efficiency lighting and light controls using LED fixtures, and an energy efficient heat pump loop allows zones requiring heating to be fed with heat rejected from other zones requiring cooling, and vice versa.

There will be a heated concrete slab floor in the fire truck bays to provide consistent bottom up heat and to provide for snow/ice melt, plus gas fired ceiling mounted space heaters to help quickly thaw ice/snow covered equipment after returning to the station.

Air will be recycled for ventilation, reducing the overall requirement for outdoor ventilation air, and increasing efficiency in air cooling. This ventilation air is used a third time by transferring to the hose tower to assist in drying.

Lewis said the new fire station will have a full connection to the city’s existing communications and IT using fiber optic, and lighting systems will be connected to the station’s alarm system to activate lights when receiving a fire call.

He said even the kitchen is connected to the station’s alarm system to automatically turn off cooking appliances when a fire call received.

The facility includes both male and female change rooms and dorm rooms, and the meeting/training room can also serve as the city’s emergency operations centre during emergencies.

Windows set high are located so the vehicle bays can be lit with natural daylight as much as possible. A second floor mezzanine will be set up for required storage, mechanical and electrical equipment, and exercise space for fire department staff.

On the grounds is space for training and potential expansion of the facility should future needs dictate that change.

Lewis asked the finance and administration committee if they wished to comment on the plans, or even select a colour scheme for the building. All indicated they had faith in the oversight and planning committee to get the job done.

Lewis said the design will be finalized and submitted to city council for review in June. In the meantime, the oversight committee will begin the building permit application process in April or May so they can begin construction as soon as they get their final approvals.

He said it is their intention to break ground this June. The building should be ready for occupancy in March 2018. By April, the department should be ready to move in, with the date for total completion set at May 9, 2018.