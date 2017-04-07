Pembroke dancers shine in competition

Members of Atyeo’s Dance Studio had a wonderful experience attending the Let’s Get Loud Dance Competition, which was held in North York, March 24-26.

The Pembroke-based dancers were part of one of 11 dance studios who competed in the event.

Among the soloists, Hannah Schmidt placed first in the overall novice mini division for her lyrical solo, winning a cash award of $75.

In the overall novice junior division, Zya Wiebe placed third for her hip hop solo, while Alexus Beaulieu placed fourth overall for her lyrical solo.

Skylar Reed placed first in the overall novice senior division for her contemporary solo. She received a $75 cash award and a $100 scholarship to the Cadence Dance finals.

In the overall pre-competitive division, Clara Biernacki placed second for her lyrical solo, and Skyler Anthony was first for her pointe solo, receiving a $75 cash award and a $100 scholarship to the Candace Dance finals.

Katie Russell received a special award for talent and showing the most potential for her acro solo.

In duos and trios, Wiebe and Beaulieu placed first in overall novice junior division for their hip hop duo, receiving a $75 cash award.

Biernacki and Reed placed first in overall novice teen division for their character duo, accepting a $75 cash award. Biernacki and Madeleine Baird placed second in the overall teen division for their jazz duo.

In small groups, Julie Deschambault, Calille Smale, Olivia Brown-McKie and Adria Smale earned first place in the overall novice junior division for their tap routine, receiving $75.

Biernacki, Reed, Regan and Madeleine Baird placed first in the overall novice teen division for their lyrical routine, receiving the $75 cash award.

Wiebe, Smale, Deschambault, Correna MacKenzie and Alexis Maria Vlad were second in the overall novice teen division for their hip hop routine.

