PETAWAWA – A group of Bishop Smith Catholic High School students have paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in a special way.

On April 7, the 15 students (from Tina Noel’s Grade 10 history class) attached dozens of yellow ribbons to the railings of the Petawawa River Bridge to honour the thousands of Canadian soldiers who fought at the pivotal Battle of Vimy Ridge that took place in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France during the First World War, on April 9, 1917.

The four-day battle is considered a defining moment in Canada’s history as it was the first time that all four Canadian divisions fought side-by-side and managed to achieve victory.

Noel had her students take part in the activity as it serves as a visual reminder of the 3,598 Canadian soldiers who lost their lives in the monumental battle.

“Vimy Ridge was a very significant moment in our history as it helped mark us as a nation because of our military. So I needed my students to know that and I wanted us to give back by tying these yellow ribbons along this bridge – which is part of the parade route on Sunday – as a symbol of remembrance,” said Noel.

Noel added that the day’s col and snowy weather only added to the significance behind their Vimy Ridge tribute.

“The battle took place on April 9th, 1917 with weather that was cold, rainy and damp. It was a dark day with sleet and the soldiers endured so much as well as the challenging weather of that day, so I told the students ‘let’s not complain about this weather, let's do this for respect and to mark this occasion’,” said Noel.

Eric Zadow and Brayden Stewart, two of the participating students, commented on the importance of Canadians taking part in these activities to remember and pay tribute to the historical event.

“This battle is a big thing for Canada as it really showed us our independence and how strong Canadians are when we band together,” said Zadow.

“It's important to support our troops and what they went through and it's important to recognize the sacrifice they made for us so that we can be free today,” added Stewart.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and to honour those Canadian soldiers who fought for their nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice, Garrison Petawawa will be having a parade and a day of celebrations on April 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Petawawa Civic Centre. Military members will be marching through the Town of Petawawa along with veterans, cadet corps and members of the Royal Canadian Legion as they collectively commemorate the day.

