Indian River Bridge tender awarded

The Indian River Bridge is a go.

On Tuesday, Pembroke city council approved awarding the Indian River Bridge Rehabilitation (Boundary Road) to Willis Kerr Contracting Limited in the amount of $655,780 plus HST, as they were the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.

Council also approved awarding contract administration services to HP Engineering Inc., the design consultant, in the amount of $63,365.00 plus HST, plus a contingency and other expenses totalling $101,400.00 plus HST.

The total value of the recommendations comes to $820,545.00 plus HST, cheaper than the $1.2 million the city was originally expecting.

Brian Lewis, Supervisor of Capital Works, said it has been decided Boundary Road will be completely closed off for the duration of the work, which will last three months through late spring and summer. Pedestrians will get a break, though, as at least one of the sidewalks crossing the bridge will remain open for the duration of the rehabilitation project.

The road closure for Boundary Road will take place from approximately May 1, 2017 to August 18, 2017. The detour route will entail Eganville Road, Christie Street, Mary Street, Trafalgar Road and back to Boundary Road.

The city will be informing local businesses of the closure, in hopes that they may find alternate routes for deliveries as the detour route has some tight turns that may be difficult to negotiate with larger trucks.

Lewis said they are thinking of putting bigger detour signs on the highway, in order to direct traffic down Bruham Avenue if it is heading east, and to Paul Martin Drive for the west bound traffic. This will make it easier for visitors to avoid the construction area.

The general scope of work on the Indian River Bridge includes scarifying and overlaying of the existing concrete deck, new waterproofing and paving over structure, repairs on existing concrete sidewalks over bridge deck, replacement of bearings, repairs on pre-stressed girders, replacement of the existing bridge railing, replacement of expansion joint assemblies, reconstruction of the bridge deck ends and approach slab ends, replacement of approach guide rail, replacement of the approach sidewalk and curb and gutter, replacement of the approach asphalt, rock protection on embankments and installation of a temporary barn swallow habitat structure.

SUhler@postmedia.com