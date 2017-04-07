STRATFORD, N.Y. — A man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say nearly two dozen French mastiffs were found dead or starving on a rural upstate New York property.

Valdez Bentley was charged Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. The 55-year-old was released from the Fulton County Jail after posting bail.

Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by a contractor taking photos of a dilapidated home in the town of Stratford, in the southern Adirondacks. Troopers say when they arrived they found nine of the dogs dead and another 13 extremely emaciated.

"It makes me sad that the poor things had to go through as much as they did," Stratford Dog Control Officer karen Jaquay said, according to ABC News 10. "It just smelled like death. That's what it smelled like."

Police say the dogs had no food or water.

The surviving dogs are being cared for at a local humane society.

It couldn’t be determined if Bentley has an attorney.