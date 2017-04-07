The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry - Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning is in effect in Renfrew County.

Residents of Renfrew County should be advised that water levels are rising due to recent precipitation and will continue to rise as snow melts. For safety, all residents should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams. Residents who have a historic susceptibility to flooding should take appropriate precautions to protect their property, such as ensuring sump pumps are functioning and securing items that may float away as water levels rise.

The Ministry also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

This message is being sent on the basis of information received from MNRF - Surface Water Monitoring Centre, MNRF - Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Management Services and Environment Canada.

Light snow is expected to continue throughout the day on Friday then clearing with daytime highs of 8 to 10 C over the weekend. Rain is forecast to return to the area early next week.

Description of Current Conditions

Although some of the snowpack has melted over the past few weeks, a significant amount of snow is still present. Seasonal mild temperatures combined with rainfall will continue to melt snow and will increase water levels and flow velocities in local rivers and streams. Smaller streams and creeks will respond quickly to the additional runoff, but larger water bodies will take longer to react. Additional water accumulation could occur in areas adjacent to watercourses, road ditches and areas with poor drainage. With the combination warmer temperatures, forecasted precipitation and remaining ice cover on local lakes and rivers, there is the potential for ice jams to form and contribute to elevated water levels and flooding in some instances.

This message will expire on 04/13/2017 5 PM

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT - FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities.

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.