New machine to battle potholes

The secret to lasting road repair is heat.

This is what Pembroke’s operations department has concluded in their experiments with their new asphalt recycling trailer, which they took possession of in January. The $22,000 trailer was bought as a means to assist in their street patching needs.

On Monday, Chris Mantha, Roads and Fleet Supervisor, along with maintenance operators Paul Champagne and Mitch Langlois, showed off the trailer to Mayor Michael LeMay and Coun. Les Scott, the chairman of the operations committee

The trailer is essentially a pothole repair unit, with attachments and racks to hold equipment to assist in the work. The main part of the trailer is a propane-charged oven, inside which chunks of used asphalt are placed to be melted into a soft, gooey material which is then shovelled into the pothole, then tamped down and rolled into place. A chemical rejuvenator is added to help the material bond to the roadway.

Besides potholes, the trailer can also be used for in-house asphalt repairs around manholes and catch basins and for superior road cut repairs after winter water main breaks.

The trailer was purchased using funds from the city’s equipment reserve funds.

“ We’ve learned a lot in our trials this year,” Mantha said. One thing they confirmed is using this equipment to heat the asphalt patching material works a lot better than the cold patch material they have been using to battle potholes.

He said cold patch, which looks like beads of tar and is shovelled into the pothole, then tamped down, is fast, but has its issues. In less than ideal weather conditions, the material doesn't stick to the road's surface and seems to bounce out of the hole within days or hours of being put in place.

The cold patch product the city uses isn’t cheap; it costs between $100 to $130 per tonne, and in 2016, the operations department spent $15,000 on patching material.

Mantha said now with the asphalt recycling trailer, they have the capacity of putting down a hot asphalt mixture, which is workable in all temperatures, and produces a far superior patch compared to using cold patch.

“ We’ve been using this all year, and the patches made this way are holding up a lot longer than those using cold patch,” he said.

A bonus is none of the asphalt used costs the city anything. Mantha said the trailer reuses chunks of asphalt left over from road works, culvert works and road cuts. There is no cost for this material because the city have a constant supply at the quarry.

“ My goal is to cut the use of cold patch in half or more,” he said. The only restriction is there is only the one trailer, and it takes longer to patch a pothole using the hot mix method. With so many potholes out there, the city needs to keep using the faster cold mix method in order to try and keep up.

However, Mantha said a hot mix repair lasts, meaning crews don’t need to keep returning to the same spot to fix something they already repaired.

He said if the operations department is called about a pothole, they can send a crew down to fix it within a few hours of receiving the word, or within the next day at the latest. He said the city is encouraging the public to report potholes, especially on the side streets where city employees may not be aware of them.

