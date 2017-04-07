Those Pembroke boys who fell at Vimy Ridge

As news of Canada's seminal victory at Vimy Ridge swept across the nation 100 years ago this weekend, the tragic consequences of our greatest military achievement were being felt here in Pembroke.

When the calls to arms was issued in 1914, hundreds of Ottawa Valley boys signed up to fight for king and country. Many Canadian battles on the Western Front to that point - Ypres, Artois, Thiepval Ridge – had left our community relatively unscathed. That changed with Vimy Ridge.

On April 9, 1917, the 30,000 strong Canadian Corps, attacked behind a creeping artillery barrage along a six kilometre front. As the troops advanced across no man’s land, new techniques including counter-battery fire and indirect machine gun fire were employed successfully. In less than two hours, three of the four Canadian divisions had seized their objectives. Four days later, Canadian soldiers controlled the ridge marking a significant turning point for the Allies in the three-year-old conflict. Dying on that ridge were 3,598 Canadians, including many from the Upper Ottawa Valley.

In the days that followed the victory at Vimy, the Observer and Ottawa Valley Advocate, the forefather to this newspaper, began posting the names of local casualties:

“On Sunday afternoon last the wires brought to his home town the news of the death in action of Sergt. Martin Labow, eldest son of Mr. And Mrs. Thomas Labow, Pembroke Street east, and everywhere the sad message was received with profound regret. Sergt. Labow was numbered among the town's well-known young men, a splendid athlete and a fine type of Canadian manhood, hence naturally there was sorrow throughout the town when it became known that he had given his life as a sacrifice for the ideals which he bravely went forth to maintain. He was killed on the field in the great charge at Vimy Ridge, where many hundreds of Canadians met death and thousands fell with wounds.”

“Another Pembroke home bereaved this week is that of Mr. James Lafreniere, whose son Pte. Gordon Lafreniere, has been killed in action. The young man went west a couple of years ago, and Edmonton enlisted with the 138th battalion going overseas in August last. He had been in France for several months, and met death in the last great Canadian engagement, though no particulars have yet come to hand.”

“Pte. Percy Wilson, the young man who has fallen, was killed in action on April 9th, so the official message states. He had been homesteading in the west for some time and in the fall of 1915 forsook the plow to take up a rifle in his country's defence. He had seen months of trench life when he fell in action in the great charge which must win for Canada another glorious page in the annals of the greatest war in history.”

“Pte. Lyle Dougherty, one of Beachburg's fine soldier lads, who enlisted in Pembroke with the 130th battalion, and who gave up his young life in the Vimy Ridge attack on April 9th, was the son of Mr. Robert Dougherty. He was keen to do his part in the great struggle.”

“To his mother at Golden Lake there came on Sunday last the sad intelligence that Pte. Michael Jos. Stoqua, formerly of Pembroke, and who enlisted in Pembroke with the 130th battalion, had been among those to give his life in the great drive by the Canadians in the Vimy Ridge district in France last week.”

“Pembroke boys again appear on the casualty list this week and the flag is flying at half mast. Mr. T. Dickson received a message stating that Pte. H.W. Fallowfield. Pte Joseph Quilty, brother of the Rev. Father Quilty, of Douglas, is reported killed in action.”

“Word came to Mr. John Thomas, of Killaloe, last week that Pte. Reginald Thomas had been killed in action on Easter Monday. He enlisted in the 130th battalion at Pembroke nearly two years ago.”

“Pte. William Lemkie, a son of Mr. John Lemkie, C.P.R. Section foreman at Meath, and who enlisted in Pembroke, was among those wounded in the Vimy Ridge fighting. Pte. Walter Lamb, reported wounded on Monday, is the only son of Mr. J.W. Lamb, former manager of the Grand Opera House.”

