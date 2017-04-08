Spaws for Paws opens stationary salon

PETAWAWA – Wet noses and wagging tails will be lining up at the new Spaws for Paws location.

Since it was founded six years ago by Krysten Short and her mother Lori Gunter, Petawawa’s Spaws For Paws has been pampering local cats and dogs with a mobile grooming service.

Over the years, the mother-and-daughter duo along with their dedicated Spaws For Paws team have been visiting the homes of their loyal customers and providing one-on-one ‘spaw’ treatments to their furry family members.

With an ever-increasing clientele and an ever-growing waitlist, Short and her team recently decided to expand their pet grooming business to a stationary salon in order to have more space and be able to serve more of their furry friends.

With the stationary location, Spas For Paws will no longer be offering a mobile grooming service at owners’ homes but they will still be offering their pet-taxi service where they will drive to customers homes to pick up the pet(s), bring them over to the spa for their pampering session and drop them off afterwards.

“While we no longer go to peoples’ houses to groom, we’re still picking up and dropping off the pets with our taxi service,” said Short. “We offer that because it's super convenient for working people as well as seniors or people who can't get out of their house. We can go in, even after the person has gone to work, and pick up the pet and bring them back home afterwards.”

The space features a number of cozy pet ‘cribs’ for the cats and dogs to lounge in before they are taken over to the pampering area where they enjoy the full ‘spaw’ treatment.

“This new space offers pets a much more comfortable facility where we have more time with them and they can relax and de-stress,” said Gunter.

The session begins with a bath and a relaxing massage flowed by a blow dry, thereafter the pets get their teeth brushed, their nails trimmed and are treated to a hair cut of their owner’s choice.

“They also get treats and water all throughout the day and after their treatment they get bows in their ears and they go home with a new collar and leash along with a new toy,” said Short. “Most pets treasure that toy because they think that they worked for it that day since they had to be good while they were getting groomed.”

On April 8, the team held an open house and ribbon0cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new stationary location (64 Mohns Ave., Petawawa).

Friends, family and Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet were all in attendance to congratulate the Spaws For Paws team on their exciting endeavour.

“With all the pet owners in the area I can see why this is obviously a service that’s really needed here,” said Mayor Bob Sweet. “So congratulations on your new space and welcome to the business community.”

Short assures customers that their pets will have a ‘pawsitively’ wonderful time at their spa date.

“They’ll come home looking good, smelling good and feeling great,” said Short.

