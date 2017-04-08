Vimy Ridge's immortal, Canadian Memorial

The national Vimy Memorial towers over Hill 145 and the 250-acre preserved battlefield where the Canadian Corps staged their historic victory 100 years ago.

Made up of limestone bonded to a cast concrete frame with a foundation of 11,000 tonnes of concrete, the solemn monument contains the inscribed names of 11,285 Canadians killed in France during the First World War whose final resting place is unknown. The centerpiece is the saddened figure of “Mother Canada.”

After the war, eight sites on the Western Front were given to Canada to commemorate her war dead. The Canadian Battlefields Memorials Committee was set up in 1920 to determine what the memorial would look like for all eight sites. Toronto designer Walter Seymour Allward was chosen as the winning design out of 160 submissions. His design was to be applied for all eight sites but it was deemed too expensive for all eight. Instead the committee sought a single location to act as a national monument.

In the discussion about where to locate the memorial, General Sir Arthur Currie suggested that a national monument be located on the former July 1916 battlefield of Hill 62, known as Mount Sorrel, near Ypres in Belgium. However, the committee overruled the former Canadian Corps commander selecting ridge of high ground at Vimy Ridge north of Arras.

It took 11 years to build. The memorial was unveiled by King Edward VIII on July 26, 1936. There are 20 sculpted human figures on the monument, including the Chorus, a group of eight figures high up on the top of the two pylons that represent Justice, Peace, Hope, Charity, Honour, Faith, Truth and Knowledge. “Mother Canada” or “Canada Bereft” is a female figure draped in a cloak stands alone on the wall at the north-eastern side of the memorial. She bows her head and is looking down at a stone sarcophogus, representing Canada's war dead.

The memorial park has maintained some of the original Allied and German trenches has been preserved using concrete sandbags and duckboards and the Grange Tunnel Subway, one of the many tunnels dug by the Allies underneath the ridge.

The Canadian Corps suffered 10,602 casualties: 3,598 killed and 7,004 wounded. These photos were taken by Sean Chase in October, 2003.