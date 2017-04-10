Coffee for War Horses

Consider it the brand which gives to a worthwhile cause.

Snark Coffee, ethically sourced, locally roasted and based out of Arnprior, is being made available exclusively at certain locations throughout the Ottawa Valley, and Ullrich’s on Main has just become one of them, being the sole source of the brand in Pembroke.

What makes this special is 10 per cent of funds raised with the purchase of Snark coffee will go towards the War Horse Project, which is helping injured veterans and first responders receive equine riding therapy.

Jeff Lehoux, who helped found Snark Coffee (Snark represents Sustainable Network Artisan Roasted Koffie (sic)) with Kim Berry, former owner of Neat Cafe in Burnstown, said this started out of their desire to set up a social enterprise to help out not-for-profit groups.

The idea of donating the proceeds to War Horse Project was an easy one, considering the close ties to the military the area has, including Lehoux, who did serve in the Canadian Forces.

Alison Vandergragt, the executive director of the War Horse Project, said she is grateful for this partnership, and hopes it will become a regular stream of income for them.

“Most times, we get a one time donation, which we are grateful to get, but it is hard to plan long term when we don’t know when the money is coming in,” she said. “It would be nice to get a regular flow.”

Martin Ullrich, owner of Ullrich’s, said he is proud to be able to sell Snark Coffee.

“It’s a good project, and a good product,” he said, noting they do a lot of business with the military.

Snark Coffee opened September 2016 in Arnprior. It is not a coffee shop, but instead sells ethically sourced beans – those which ensure the farmer is paid fairly for the product – and packaged as environmentally friendly as possible. It is sold with the idea 10 per cent of the purchase price will be donated to the buyer's cause.