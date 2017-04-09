PETAWAWA – Garrison Petawawa united with military bases across the country on April 9 to commemorate the historic 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The celebrations began with a parade involving units from the Garrison and 2 Canadian Mechanize Brigade Group along with veterans, cadet corps and members of the Royal Canadian Legion who collectively marched together to commemorate the centennial.

Leaving Garrison Petawawa, the parade members travelled all along Petawawa Bouleveard – past the Petawawa River Bridge where Bishop Smith Catholic High School students had tied yellow ribbons of remembrance – until they arrived at the Petawawa Civic Centre where they were met by a crowd of local dignitaries and members of the public keen to pay their respects at the monumental ceremony.

Among the local dignitaries were Pembroke mayor Mike LeMay, Petawawa mayor Bob Sweet, Laurentian Valley mayor Steve Bennett, L’Isle-aux-Allumettes mayor Winston Sunstrum, Bonnechere Valley mayor Jennifer Murphy, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant and Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Chief Kirby Whiteduck.

Once all parade members had marched onto the grounds and stepped into formation, the sounds of the ‘Last Post’ trumpeted through the grounds as all took off their headwear, bowed their heads and took part in two minutes of silence to remember those soldiers who fought at Vimy Ridge and the thousands who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the act of remembrance, Garrison Petawawa public affairs officer Daphny Gebhart-Turcotte took to the stage to begin the ceremony by reminding everyone of the importance of the day and that the ceremony serves to recognize the Battle of Vimy Ridge and its impact on Canada’s past, present and future.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge is highlighted as a turning point in Canadian history as four Canadian divisions fought together as a unified fighting force for the first time. While the impressive victory of this battle is often cited as the beginning of Canada's evolution from a dominion to an independent nation, this did not come without costs as there were over 10,000 Canadian casualties with 3,598 who were killed in action,” said Gebhart-Turcotte. “So the theme of today is ‘past, present and future’ as we want to forever remember those who fought for our nation and acknowledge how their bravery and sacrifice has led us to where we are today.

Gebhart-Turcotte reflected on the ceremony having a number of attendees who represented Canada’s military past, present and future.

“Representing our military past we are joined by our veterans and members of the Royal Canadian Legion, representing the present are soldiers from various units from across Garrison Petawawa and representing Canada's future we are joined by local cadets,” she said.

Thereafter, a number of guest speakers took to the stage to share remarks and reflections on the monumental anniversary, including Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517 past-president Helene Hahn, 638 Algonquin Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Warrant Officer Johnathan Frampton and 4th Canadian Division Support Group (4CDSG) commander Col. Mark Misener.

Frampton expressed how exactly one hundred years ago – on April 9, 1917 – the Battle of Vimy Ridge answered the question ‘what does it mean to be Canadian?’.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a defining moment for us as a country as all four Canadian divisions fought for three long, hard and meticulous days, then on the third day Canada emerged victorious,” said Frampton. “That battle defined Canada as a strong, brave and independent country.”

Frampton stressed that it was thanks to those thousands of brave Canadian soldiers who courageously marched into battle to serve and protect our country, that we can call ourselves the ‘true north, strong and free’.

“It was not just the tactics and ingenuity that allowed Canada to win, but also the determination, expertise, and strength of the brave soldiers who fought for our country,” said Frampton.

“The spirit and patriotism seen by the brave men and women who made the greatest sacrifice and laid down their lives for our country will forever be embodied by the youth of our great country.”

The final dignitary to step to the stage was Misener who honoured those brave soldiers with a poignant speech in which he reflected on how today’s military exhibit those same traits of courage and innovative spirit that were displayed at Vimy.

“From our history of peace-keeping to our consistent presence and conflict-resolution and our ability to provide humanitarian aid when needed or to wage war when necessary – today's men and women who wear the uniform do so proudly and professionally and are sought after by nations everywhere in the world,” said Misener. “Our dedication, agility and can-do attitude allow us to go anywhere our nation demands to defend the values and freedom Canada stands for.

Misener ended his speech by thanking the hundreds of community members who came out to the ceremony to remember those brave Canadians who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation.

“Nations are made by doing great things together,” he expressed. “Just as our country came together at Vimy, we've come together today from one end of the Ottawa Valley to the other and from both sides of the river to recognize this important historical event as one community.”

Following Misener’s speech, the ceremony concluded with the local dignitaries stepping to the stage to unveil a commemorative plaque dedicated in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary and the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

