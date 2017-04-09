The Pembroke Jr. A Lumber Kings got a sneak-peak into the possibilities that the future holds for them.

75 players from across Canada and the U.S. attended the Lumber Kings annual spring open prospects camp at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The camp is used by the Lumber Kings' coaching staff as a launching point for recruiting for the upcoming season as well as preparation for the Central Canada Hockey League draft for players playing within the Ottawa District Hockey Association (ODHA).

Recruits ranged from 15 to 20 years of age, with the younger players trying out for the U-18 team and older prospects vying for an opportunity with the Jr. A Lumber Kings.

“We're doing two things this weekend, we're looking for the younger group that will go on to U-18 program next year and we’re looking for some guys that will play for the Jr. A team,” said Lumber Kings owner Dale McTavish. “For the U-18 players, some will be drafted on Monday and then move on to their tryouts. For the Jr. A team, the top guys from this camp will move on to the June camp. We’ll have the team about 90 per cent formed after the June camp and then by the August training camp we'll have a few more decisions to make before the team is fully made up.”

While the prospective Lumber Kings put their hockey skills to the test, a good number of parents and friends cheered them on from the stands while a team of 20 coaches and scouts sat in the observation deck to assess the players’ prowess.

The participants were broken up into five teams that each played four games on Saturday. By Sunday, the number of teams dropped down to four and the intensity increased as they competed in one two-hour game each.

Along with their overall hockey aptitude, the prospects were evaluated on their teamwork, skating ability, puck handling ability, defensive skills, and strategic thinking skills.

“We assess them on how quickly they process the game – because it moves really fast – and we look at how well they skate, how hard they compete and we obviously are looking for good kids who are coachable,” said McTavish.

Although the spring camp is only the start of the road for these young prospects, McTavish said he was impressed with the quality of the players who came out.

He added that he is eager to freshen up the Jr. A team with a number of talented young recruits who can help to ensure that the 2017-2018 hockey season will be a success for the Lumber Kings.

“We only graduated two Jr. A players, but coming off a year like last year they're not all going to be back. We're looking to improve and we need better players. We need guys who are coachable and who can process the game quickly, make plays and score goals,” said McTavish.

cip@postmedia.com