UFC 210: Daniel Cormier defeats Anthony Johnson

BUFFALO – Daniel Cormier said Anthony Johnson couldn’t beat him. The light-heavyweight champion backed up his words on Saturday night at UFC 210.

Cormier choked out Johnson midway through the second round to retain his light-heavyweight crown.

In a shocking turn of events, Johnson then stood in the middle of the octagon and announced his retirement.

Johnson said he knew coming into this fight that it would be his last one.

“I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want any distractions,” Johnson told the sold-out crowd at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

“I’m tired of getting punched for a living, I want to do something else. And what better place to announce it than in Buffalo!”

This fight went pretty much like Cormier’s victory over the heavy-hitting Johnson at UFC 187, only quicker. It took Cormier three rounds to submit Johnson in that one.

Cormier said if he could take Johnson past seven-and-a-half minute, the total time Johnson spent in the octagon during his last three fights, all wins by TKO/KO, that he would win the fight. And those words prove to be right.

Johnson, possibly the hardest hitter in all of the UFC, just had no answer to Cormier ground game, and he got choked out with little struggle.

Afterwards Cormier didn’t get the love from the crowd that he thought he deserved although cheers did ring out when he called out former light-heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones who was on hand to witness the fight.

Cormier immediately went to work on Johnson, and didn’t relent until he had the submission.

CHRIS CROSSED

The middleweight fight between No. 4 Chris Weidman and No. 5 Gegard Mousasi ended in controversy and boos at 1:41 of the second round.

Weidman, the former middleweight champion, was stunned by a couple of hard knees to the head in the round while his hands were touching the ground and thought Mousasi had done something illegal.

The fight came to a standstill as Weidman was given time to recover, but the American was clearly shaken and seemingly unable to continue and after an out-of-ring official was called into the octagon to confer with referee "Big" John McCarthy, the fight was called and given to Mousasi as a TKO win.

As disappointing as it was, it could have been worse for Weidman. A clear-cut third consecutive loss would have put him out of the middleweight picture. But as it stands, a rematch between the two will likely occur.

One thing is for certain, no one, including Mousasi, Weidman or the fans were happy with the outcome.

“It’s not the way I wanted to win and I wanted to continue to fight. I wasn’t thinking. I was just in the moment of the fight. If he wants a rematch, he can have his rematch,” Mousasi said.

Mousasi’s win streak improves to five but this victory won’t do anything to clear the already muddied waters of the middleweight division.

GOT THE BREAST OF HER

Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC debut almost didn’t happen. She might be wishing now that it hadn’t.

Blood was streaming from her nose and her face was puffed up and red as she was attended to by a doctor in the middle of the octagon after losing by a rear-naked choke to fellow strawweight Cynthia Calvillo in the third round of their main-card fight.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding this fight after it was almost called off by the New York State Athletic Commission because Gonzalez has breast implants.

At some point after making weight on Friday morning, Gonzalez was told by the commission that she wouldn’t be able to fight because of the implants. However Gonzalez, who entered the event on a six-fight win streak, already had filled out the proper paper work regarding the implants and after some behind-the-scenes negotiations, including conversations with Gonzalez’s doctor, the fight was allowed to go ahead.

But the UFC newcomer was never really in this one. She absorbed punch after punch from Calvillo and only escaped submission in the first round because the bell sounded.

The rest of the night didn’t go any better for Gonzalez and she was pretty much on the defensive the entire time.

Calvillo, who is a technical striker with an aggressive submission game, improved to 2-0 after appearing on her second consecutive UFC main card event.

THAT’S ALL FOLKS!

A battered and bloodied Patrick Cote stood in the middle of the octagon after losing a unanimous decision to fellow welterweight Thiago Alves and announced his retirement.

The 37-year-old Cote, whose record now stands at 24-11, had hinted that this could be his last fight. The lone Canadian at UFC 210 said afterwards that he was planning to retire win or lose, but one has to wonder if the one-sided loss contributed to his decision.

Cote and fellow veteran Alves gave the fans pretty much what was expected of them: They stood in the octagon and slugged it out for three rounds.

Unfortunately for the Canadian, he was bloodied and battered by the end, and although game throughout this contest, he was outmanned.

Cote had a big smile on his face when it was over and gave Alves a big kiss on the cheek.

The punishment started early for Cote who was dropped midway through the first round when Alves delivered a solid left to the Canadian’s sternum. Alves then went on the attack, landing solid blows, including a late one, but Cote was eventually saved by the bell.

Cote goes out as one of the most accomplished Canadian fighters in MMA history.

HE CHOKED!

Will Brooks and ninth-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira opened the main card, and it didn’t go the way many people thought it would.

The veteran Oliveira hopped on the back of Brooks and applied a rear-naked chokehold that Brooks just could not escape from only a minute and a half into the opening round.

“I trained a lot to be able to execute that move. I’ve done this submission before in the UFC and I heard my corners yelling for me to hold the position and not to give it up and he tapped,” Oliveira said.

Both Brooks, who went 9-1 in Bellator and was the lightweight champion before moving to the UFC, and Oliveira entered this one needing to make a statement in order to stay afloat in a division in this very competitive division. Many thought it would be Brooks to do so, but it looks as if Oliveira’s move back to lightweight paid off, though surprisingly Oliveira said he wants to stay at 145.

“I have to talk to my team, but I want to stay at 145-pounds. It’s my division and I feel more comfortable there,” he said. “I’ve had problems before and I didn’t make the weight, but right now I have a lot of professional guys behind me to help me that I didn’t have before. I want to get the belt at 145-pounds.”

UFC 210 RESULTS

MAIN CARD

Daniel Cormier def. Anthony Johnson via second-round submission

Gegard Mousasi def. Chris Weidman via second-round TKO

Cynthia Calvillo def. Pearl Gonzalez via third-round submission

Thiago Alves def. Patrick Cote via unanimous decision

Charles Oliveira def. Will Brooks via first-round submission

UNDERCARD

Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via first-round TKO

Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision

Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via third-round TKO

Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz via majority decision

Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook via first-round KO

Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision

Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision

Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision