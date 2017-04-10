Bernadette McCann House receives accreditation

GARRISON PETAWAWA - Bernadette McCann House for Women took time on Friday to celebrate its second four-year accreditation.

Foregoing a formal dinner, the organization marked the occasion with a skating party at the Silver Dart Arena. Committed to providing safety, support and education to women and children in Renfrew County who experience abuse and that works for change to end that abuse, accreditation is a big milestone for Bernadette McCann House.

“We strive to always improve our services,” explained executive director Leigh Sweeney. “We recognize the accreditation process isn't easy and even though you achieve it you four years to work on it and be better next time.”

In 2012, Bernadette McCann House was awarded its initial four-year accreditation, as determined by FOCUS Accreditation Services. Based out of Belleville, FOCUS Accreditation has developed core service standards for women’s shelters and support services and the purpose of the standards is to improve the quality of services being provided to the people who use them.

They are meant to not only reflect research and accepted international practice, but also current legislation and community expectations for shelters and support services in Canada. Bernadette McCann House was the first shelter and support service to achieve accreditation in Canada.

“We wanted to serve the community and its clients better and to acquire a standard,” said Bernadette McCann board chairwoman Betty Brisson.

FOCUS determined that the organization clearly demonstrates a commitment to accountability and quality, and a desire to improve the lives of the people they support. Sweeney noted that the organization received invaluable feedback from their clients which will facilitate some positive changes.

Some of those new innovations will include the impending opening of the McCann Centre that will include the Caring Dads program, youth initiatives and a partnership with addiction services that will see a day program women who are experiencing from addition as a result of the abuse they've suffered.

SChase@postmedia.com