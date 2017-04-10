CNL, citizen's group at odds over disposal site

The war of words is heating up in regards to Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’s proposed new disposal facility.

The Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) is now subject to public comment as part of the approval process following the March 17 release of the draft environmental impact statement (EIS), which details the project and its potential impact on the surrounding area.

If approved, the NSDF would be built on a 34-hectare site about one km from the Ottawa River at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River, Ontario. It is to be used for permanent disposal of up to one million cubic meters of “low-level” and “intermediate-level” radioactive wastes in a mound up to 25 meters high.

The public has until May 17, 2017 to make their views known about it, which will be the subject of a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) hearing in January 2018. Their input will become part of the written record which will be submitted to the CNSC as CNL seeks permission to proceed.

If approved, construction could begin soon after.

Earlier this week, two local citizen’s groups expressed alarm over the EIS and their interpretation of it, envisioning a huge radioactive dump site containing plutonium and dozens of other waste products created by nuclear reactors, many of which will be radioactive for hundreds of thousands of years.

Johanna Echlin, spokeswoman for the Old Fort William Cottagers’ Association, said in a press release issued April 3 she was shocked to learn that the dump would contain very long-lived radionuclides.

“How can it possibly be ethical and environmentally-responsible to put plutonium and other very long-lived radioactive wastes in a landfill beside the Ottawa River?” she asks. “I have talked to many people on both sides of the river, all the way to Montreal, and everyone I have spoken to thinks this is a terrible idea.”

Dr. Ole Hendrickson, the scientific researcher for the Concerned Citizens of Renfrew County and Area, is reviewing the draft EIS, and says the landfill-type design would expose radioactive wastes to wind, rain and snow.

He said long-lived radioactive wastes would be hazardous long after plastic liners had deteriorated and leachate collection and treatment had ceased, and would spread into surrounding wetlands, lakes and waterways.

“By failing to provide adequate waste containment, this proposal flagrantly disregards the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safety standard for disposal of radioactive waste,” Hendrickson said in the press release.

The comments within the release were disputed by CNL, who insist the project is designed to ensure the safe storage of waste.

Patrick Quinn, CNL director of corporate communications, said this proposed facility is a key step in enabling the transformation of the Chalk River Laboratories into a world class

centre for science and technology, by creating a safe and permanent disposal site for the legacy and mostly low-level radioactive waste coming from more than 65 years of operations and research in the Ottawa Valley.

“The NSDF is designed to eliminate risk by putting materials into a safer state and further eliminate risk to people and the environment,” he said, stating the facility is being designed to protect people and the environment even in the case of a disruptive event such as severe weather or an earthquake.

“The material is safely contained and managed now, but the NSDF will provide a permanent site for safe disposal,” Quinn said. “The NSDF will incorporate a base liner and cover system which are key safety features to protect people and the environment by fully containing the waste and preventing the release of contaminants.”

He said the cover system, installed at closure, will provide an impermeable barrier that blocks precipitation from entering the waste, thereby minimizing the amount of leachate generated inside the mound. The baseliner system, using natural and specially manufactured materials, will also function as a barrier to keep leachate from entering the environment.

“All of the waste water generated from construction, excavation and operations of the project, as well as leachate from within the mound, will be directed to the on-site waste water treatment plant for treatment,” Quinn said.

The CNL spokesman said 90 per cent of the material destined for the NSDF originates from Chalk River Laboratories itself, while five per cent will come from other CNL sites such as Whiteshell Laboratories, Douglas Point and G-1 prototype reactors sites, and less than five per cent from existing commercial sources, such as waste from hospitals, universities and industry clients.

Of the disposal material from Chalk River, 40 per cent is building decommissioning and demolition debris, 45 per cent will be soils and related materials resulting from remediation, and the remaining 15 per cent is legacy waste from 65 years of operation, stored on site and waste from future research and operations activities.

He said no fuel rods or anything of that nature would be disposed of there. Any trace amounts of plutonium or other longer-lived radionuclides which may occur will be sorted out and not disposed of in the NSDF.

“Most of the material will be low level radioactive waste,” Quinn said. “Demolition debris with higher concentrations will not be allowed in the NSDF. This waste will be diverted elsewhere for proper management.”

“The Waste Acceptance Criteria (for the NSDF) clearly limits the amount of material with long lived radionuclides. Those small quantities will be under long-term monitoring and containment in the NSDF. The facility will be under institutional control for a minimum of 300 years.”

Quinn said CNL has well established and effective processes in place to safely handle this material which includes an extensive and established environmental monitoring program. He stated NSDF operations will ensure these practises are incorporated in future to continue to safeguard people and the environment, and the risk of an uncontrolled releases from the NSDF is mitigated, so dust and runoff will not be factors. Quinn said

CNL is ready and willing to discuss this project, and has already held 14 information sessions since last summer throughout the Ottawa Valley.

“Another round of public information sessions is coming up in the next few weeks,” he said, noting at the same time, CNL has engaged extensively with other stakeholders on both sides of the Ottawa River to discuss the NSDF, including Indigenous communities, municipal councils, regional economic development groups, the Environmental Stewardship Council, and Non-Governmental Organizations.

Quinn said CNL is confident that anyone thoroughly studying the Environmental Impact Statement will be satisfied that the proposed NSDF is the most responsible method to safely and permanently contain this waste.

The public has until May 17, 2017 to respond to the EIS. It is posted on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency website at: http://www.ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/document-eng.cfm?document=118381