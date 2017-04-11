New Horizons Grant funds Savvy Seniors program

PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Centennial Family Health Centre (PCFHC) will be bridging generations through a New Horizons grant.

The PCFHC, in partnership with the Petawawa Public Library, were successful with their application for a New Horizons Grant for Seniors. The federal government grant program supports organizations aimed at helping seniors make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

On April 7, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant met with representatives of the Petawawa Centennial Family Health Centre to acknowledge the achievement and present them with the $9,758 New Horizons grant.

“Often we'll see communities and seniors organizations putting together programs like this, but to see a Health Centre doing it, that's a first. So I’m very pleased by this initiative,” said Gallant.

The grant will be going towards the new inter-generational Savvy Seniors cooking program that will invite local seniors to cook, bake and learn about nutrition alongside students from Herman Street Public School and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School.

“It's an inter-generational grant and that's exactly what it's aimed at is to cross generations so children working with seniors and those in-between will be leading and volunteering with the workshops,” said Judy Hill, executive director of the PCFHC.

Hill said that these types of inter-generational initiatives have a significantly positive impact on both age groups and it builds strong friendships between the seniors and younger generations.

“We want to keep seniors active and out of their home and with this inter-generational program they get to work with young people,” said Hill.

The cooking classes will be conducted by a dietitian with one to take place at each school before the end of the school year, with the classes picking up again in September. Some of the classes will also be taking place at the Petawawa Public Library.

“They’ll be learning how to cook nutritious meals outside of the microwave,” said Hill.

cip@postmedia.com