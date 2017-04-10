PETAWAWA – The Petawawa Civic Centre was buzzing with the energy of young scientists at the annual Renfrew County Regional Science and Technology Fair (RCRSTF) on April 8.

The event serves as an opportunity for Grade 6 to Grade 12 students to showcase their talents in one of four categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Health Sciences, Physical and Mathematical Science and Life Sciences.

Dozens of participants travelled from all around the Ottawa Valley – from Pembroke and Petawawa to as far as Deep River and Eganville – to showcase their scientific ideas and technological innovations in a competitive environment.

At this year’s fair, the ambitious young minds were experimenting with a range of innovative ideas that had them studying electricity, slime, electrolysis, the five senses, genetics, organic food, germs, soil erosion and the power of the sun among others.

“We always see a great variety of projects at the fair with everything from one person is using the natural insulin that's generated in peoples' bodies with fruits and vegetables to help treat Alzheimer’s, we have people looking at new solar heating and energy efficient solutions, lots of great environmental projects and many things that really you could look at and learn about,” said Aiden Leach, RCRSTF committee chairman. “The great thing about these fairs is you go in and you always learn something new. We've even got one that's looking at the germs that are growing on shopping carts from different grocery stores and now I’m probably going to wear gloves next time I go to the grocery shopping.”

This year’s top winners were all local students from Pembroke and Petawawa.

Pine View School’s Landon Lachance received the Award of Excellence for ‘Best Grade Six Project’ with his life sciences experiment entitled ‘Organic or Not Organic That is the Question’.

“My experiment was about whether organic fertilizer or chemical fertilizer would make tomato plants grow taller,” said Lachance. “The chemical ones grew the tallest and had the most flowers so I decided that they won because the organic fertilizer ones were short and they didn’t have as much flowers. The organic ones were also a paler green, shrivelled and not as nice as the other ones that were dark green.”

Zwetlana Rajesh, a Grade 10 home-schooled student from Pembroke, was awarded a grand prize for her project entitled ‘Natural Insulin Supplement as a Novel Method to Reduce the Effects of Sundowning in Alzheimer’s Disease’.

Murron McCafferty, a Grade 8 student from Pine View, achieved the top prize for her ‘Power of the Sun’ experiment.

Clara Biernacki, a Grade 7 student from Highview, attained the top prize for her microfiber experiment called ‘Are you eating your fleece?’.

“My project was to determine what the best filter is to get rid of microfibers because they’re a big problem in the environment and they're polluting the ocean. So I tested out a whole bunch of household filters and found that the best filter was a carbon filter from a fish aquarium,” said Biernacki.

The final grand prize winner was Grade 7 Highview student Jaime Fletcher who studied natural and artificial scents with her life sciences experiment entitled ‘Does your nose know?’.

Ontario Power Generation awards went to McCafferty for ‘Power of the Sun’, Eganville’s Felicity Keller for her ‘Biofuel’ project and St. Mary’s Ryan Broome and Imran Chowdhury for their creative experiment that answered the question of ‘Can a candle charge a smartphone?’.

Nuclear Research awards were presented to McCafferty for ‘Power of the Sun’, Keller for ‘Biofuel’ and Pine View’s Benjamin Neville for ‘Hot Pots’.

Judges Choice awards went Cobden’s Justin and Joel Baycroft for ‘An a peeling fruit-sensation’, Mackenzie Community School’s Alison Chiasson and Jamie Hopkins for ‘Going Bananas’ and Opeongo High School’s David Bell for ‘The Physics of Geology’.

Grand prize winners Rajesh, McCafferty, Biernacki and Fletcher will all be representing Renfrew County at the Canada Wide Science Fair that takes place in Regina from May 14 to 20. The national competition is open to students in Grades 7 to 12 and will showcase the experiments of hundreds of top young scientists from across the country who will be vying for $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

