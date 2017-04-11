This spring season promises to be one of adventure and new experiences for Bishop Smith Catholic High School’s girls rugby squad.

The high school team will be getting the opportunity to showcase its talents in another province through a YMCA Youth Exchange with the girls rugby team from Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I.

The exchange will see the Three Oaks Senior girls travel down to Pembroke for a six-day stay from April 28 to May 3, after which the BSCHS squad will in turn spend one week in Summerside from May 6 to 13.

Each group will have the chance to not only experience rugby in another environment, but also get to meet girls their own age as well as take in the culture and geography of another province.

“I’ve been to P.E.I. before but a lot of the other girls on the team haven’t, so it will be nice for them to experience the East Coast,” said Holly Yaraskavitch, a member of the team. “Eight of us, including me, are also graduating this year so it will be a nice bonding experience for us to all play rugby together and have a great time before we graduate.”

When the opportunity to take part in the YMCA Youth Exchange came about, coach Blair Watson immediately jumped at the chance to have his team partake in the immersive and exciting experience.

“The girls who are graduating have been playing for four years – since Grade 9 – and I just wanted them to experience the benefits of putting in that hardwork and having a reward for all of their hardwork,” said Watson. “And we're not really concerned about rugby results or anything like that, we're literally just going there to have a good time.”

The YMCA of Toronto will be sponsoring the majority of the trip and the Alice & Fraser Minor Sports Association donated $600 in funding.

In order to further cut down on costs and ensure that the girls can make the most of the experience – the team has engaged in various fundraising activities.

“We’ve cut down on some costs through billeting – so we’re staying at students’ houses in Summerside and they’re staying at our homes here in Pembroke,” said Watson. “But we still need funds to cover costs of the busing and the activities we’ll take part in when they visit us. We're taking a couple trips to Ottawa to let them see things so it becomes very expensive.”

In December, Watson raised nearly $200 by shaving his beard and the team has also held a bottle drive through which they’ve raised some funds.

Most recently, on April 8, the team held a ‘Totally Yoga ‘80s Night’ which gathered 60 participants who were decked out in ‘80s gear as they enjoyed one hour of yoga taught by Watson’s wife Diane – the event raised nearly $600.

The team’s final fundraiser will be a trivia night called ‘So you think you’re a wise guy aye?’ that will be taking place at BSCHS on April22 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. The cost is $60 for a team of six or less. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Watson at bwatson@rccdsb.edu.on.ca

