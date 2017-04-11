Council looks at Internet livestreaming

PETAWAWA -

Council has pumped the brakes on introducing Internet live streaming of their meetings.

Receiving a report from executive assistant Christine Mitchell Monday night, council learned they have the option to use in-house recording and editing or engage a third party platform or software provider as some other municipalities have done. The concept of live streaming sessions, which include two regular council and two committee meetings, was raised by candidates in the last election.

Councillor James Carmody, who had asked staff to study the concept, said this is the kind of mechanism that could engage younger voters or residents to invest in the politics of their own municipality noting that the Internet has replaced even satellite TV as a means of entertainment and gaining information.

“It's important in the interest of transparency and government that is accessible to all,” said Carmody. “It's important that we at least investigate this and put it on our radar as something that is a good thing in terms of being a socially responsible council and doing things that are in an open and transparent manner.”

One factor council had to consider was cost. Third party platforms including iSi, Livestream, U-Stream, iCompass and NeuLion provide service and support that is “package” driven, Mitchell noted Equipment expenses range from $2,500 to $6,000 with a majority opting for a one camera operation. Budget amounts allocated, excluding staff labour, range from $6,000 to $10,000 for platform and software fees.

Most municipalities have not subscribed to a mechanism to monitor analytics, she added. Posting to YouTube and hits on specific sessions are not indicative of whom, or for how long the viewing occurred. She pointed out those with live streaming options did not know numbers of live stream hits, but did indicate that interested parties would call in requesting the recorded session if a link wasn’t posted in a timely fashion. No one reported more than 50 engagements in one session, save Greater Sudbury who streams the budget session and reported it received 100 engagements. Some councillors suggested a survey of the community before engaging in such a project.

“It would be nice to know if there are 10 people who want it, or 100 or 1,000,” said Councillor Gary Serviss. “Is there anybody who wants this service provided and will use it.”

Currently, regular council meetings are recorded and televised through TV COGECO, an innovation first introduced in 2000 for the town. Mayor Bob Sweet said it as proven to be a successful communications outlet.

“I understand the broadcasts by COGECO are well received but I don't know how many people look at that,” said Sweet.

Mitchell explained further that the council chambers would have to be overhauled and reconfigured. Councillor and staff placement would have to be taken into consideration for either session recording or streaming through a one camera system. Council decided to table the report for now.

