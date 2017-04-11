DOUGLAS – Local students travelled to Europe on a tour of Canadian battlefields this past March Break.

The emotional and educational journey involved students and teachers from three Renfrew County high schools, including 22 Grade 10 to 12 students from Opeongo High School and more than 30 from Renfrew Collegiate Institute and Anprior District High School combined.

The three groups had the opportunity to walk on the battlefields where Canadians had fought and died during the First World War and Second World War and to visit the cemeteries where thousands of those Canadian soldiers – some of them whose identities are unknown – lay buried.

On April 11, a number of the participating Opeongo High School students along with their history teacher John Pierce (who had been a lead organizer with the trip) sat down with the Daily Observer to discuss the most poignant moments of the experience.

According to Pierce, they began planning the trip back in December 2015 with the main motivation being to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge while honouring the role that Canada played in the historic WWI battle.

The students had the chance to visit the historic Vimy memorial a few weeks before the battle’s 100th anniversary on April 9 – the battle that many say was the beginning of Canada's evolution from a dominion to an independent nation.

“The 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge has become a touchstone and Vimy also dominates the imagination because of the monument ,” said Pierce. “But while we spent an afternoon at Vimy, we also visited many other battlefields of the First World War and the Second World War because 2017 is also more generically the 100th anniversary of the of the Great War itself (1914 to 1918),” said Pierce. “So there was a broader mandate on our trip to expose ourselves to important locations in our country's journey.”

Pierce said that speaking about these battles in class or reading about them in textbooks cannot provide the same level of understanding as actually walking the same fields as the soldiers did so long ago.

“For a historian like myself or even for a citizen, to visit these locations is an act of pilgrimage and an act of regeneration of memory through being physically approximate to these locations. You're quite literally walking in the footsteps of people who have gone before us and it's a powerful experience to be in these places in the shadow of monuments like the great monument at Vimy or the caribou at Beaumont-Hamel. But more poignant for me is the out-of-the-way smaller cemeteries with the names and the ages and all of the stones embossed with the same maple leaf,” said Pierce.

“A trip like this is important because memory is not something that will survive on its own – it's an orchid, it's a delicate flower that needs to be nourished because if it is not then it atrophies and dies. That's why a place like Vimy becomes such a destination and becomes a touchstone because the monument becomes a mythic mechanism which allows us to revisit ourselves, to revisit our past and to make that connection. If it was up to me every Canadian student would have a chance to visit those places.”

Grade 11 student Kathleen Barr expressed that it was a surreal experience being at the Vimy Memorial and seeing the craters that still exist 100 years later.

“It was amazing to see it and much bigger than I had imagined it to be. I had seen pictures of it in history class, but to actually put it in perspective was great. We had two and a half hours to tour around Vimy but that just wasn’t enough for me and some other girls. We couldn’t even get off the monument we took so long looking at it, taking pictures and we didn’t want to leave,” said Barr. “We also got to see the German and Canadian trenches and noticed how close they were together. They were almost arms length away from each other which is kind of scary and I couldn’t believe.”

They also visited the battlegrounds and grave sites of Beaumont-Hamel, Ypres and Somme.

The experience was very surreal for the students as they recognized many surnames of the young men, some of whom were only a couple years older than the students are, and who died so young.

The Beaumont-Hamel commune is tragically known for being the place where the Newfoundland regiment were wiped out on the first day of the Battle of the Somme on July 1, 1916.

“On July 1 when Canadians are firing up their BBQs and getting their picnics ready for Canada Day, that morning is a time of mourning in Newfoundland. It's not until the afternoon that the maple leafs come out and they celebrate their Canadianness, but the morning is for Newfoundland,” said Pierce.

For Grade 11 student Faron Nippard, visiting Beaumont-Hamel was particularly emotional as he recognized many of the names on the grave stones – names of his friends’ relatives from Newfoundland.

“I lived in Newfoundland for four years, so I spent a lot of time down at the Beaumont-Hamel graveyard and I recognized a lot of names of relatives from people I know back in Newfoundland,” said Nippard. “Afterwards when we were walking back, I was one of the last people on the battlefield and it was almost ominous because it was really peaceful and you could hear the birds singing but you knew that a long time ago so many people had died there and just the aftermath of the battlefield was horrifying. In my mind I could imagine how destructive it had been.”

Now that the students have returned home to Ontario, many of them are still reflecting poignant moments of the experience and reflecting on what they’ve come to learn.

“I think the most poignant thing for me was seeing how many unidentified soldiers there were at every cemetery we went to. In some cemeteries, you could walk up and down three rows and 90 per cent of them would be unidentified and it was really striking to see that,” said Amelia Mielke-O’Grade, Grade 12 student. it's one thing to learn it in history class and you get a sense of it in general but when you're actually there you realize how close the trenches were and how many casualties there were – it really puts things in perspective.”

