Town updates alcohol policy for Civic Centre

PETAWAWA – Council will be endorsing changes to the municipal alcohol policy that will relax some rules that should improve customer service while ensuring the town remains legally protected.

Adopted in 2010, the purpose of an alcohol policy was to provide a set of guidelines that will direct the responsible management of alcohol consumption in and on municipally-owned and operated facilities. The town currently holds a provincial Liquor Sales Licence and by way of the Petawawa Fundraising Committee, provides liquor sales and service to renters of the Petawawa Civic Centre and grounds.

Parks and recreation manager Kelly Williams explained to council Monday night that in order to ensure that operational policies regarding the responsible management of alcohol consumption in and on municipally-owned and controlled facilities remain current and continue to manage the risks associated with liquor license ownership, a review of the policy was recently conducted by staff and the fundraising group.

“We really haven't had any issues with it and how it functions but it would be irresponsible not to go through it front to back,” added Williams.

While the review initiated changes in definitions, there were some concrete adjustments that staff felt should be made. The revised policy now includes the addition of a special circumstances ticket allowance. Williams said this clause was in response to demand to allow a special circumstance allowance for multiple tickets to be sold to an individual at any one time, for example more than six. The intent of the permission is to allow an individual associated with the event, for example, the father of the bride, host, public official or person of importance, to be able to offer a beverage to others attending the event.

The recommended allowance would have tighter than usual controls, be event specific and require permission from authorized Town staff as part of the event planning process. Tickets would be dispensed prior to the start of the event through authorized municipal staff. Williams said the allowance is intended to improve customer service, facilitate successful events while at the same time managing risks associated with consumption.

“It doesn't negatively impact what the alcohol policy is trying to accomplish,” he said.

Events will also require less security. Staff has recommended the number of people supervising the front door to the Civic Centre Arena floor drop from two persons to one. Williams noted that experience over the last number of years with multitudes of events in this location has shown that adequate entrance and egress control can be maintained with one door supervisor at each door location. The recommended change includes an event specific qualifier allowing facilities management staff to increase this requirement as needed, depending on the event type and anticipated attendance.

“It will help us out with our own events that we run but it certainly doesn't create any risk situations,” he noted.

The Town’s insurance provider, as part of the policy review, has recommended that the minimum standard for general comprehensive liability insurance coverage by event organizers operating under a special occasion permit be $5 million, a substantial increase from the current $2 million. Additionally, it is recommended that the fundraising committee meet the same standard.

SChase@postmedia.com