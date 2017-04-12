The last Delfi column highlighted the importance of delegation of responsibility to others in order (i) that we may help them grow and learn new things; (ii) to help us to pass on some tasks that we no longer need to do, so that (iii) hopefully someone will be able to delegate some tasks to us so that we can also stretch and learn new things. We also confronted the emotions associated with delegation to others – emotions such as risk, fear of failure, perhaps fear of success and perhaps even fear that we will not be needed anymore.

These emotions are powerful – but almost always centred on ourselves. But when in doubt about delegating, I encourage you to reflect on your experience as a parent – and on your experience of being parented. Parenting is the one type of delegation that we all have experience with – either as a delegator or a recipient. I often define parenting as the “continual challenge of learning to let go” – allowing your child to learn to do things on their own. The emotion of fear of loss of importance is quickly offset by the joy and pride of seeing a loved one accomplish something new – from getting dressed and tying shoe laces as a child – to making choices on a life partner as an adult. So if we can learn to be good at delegating as a parent, then let’s apply some of the same principles to our leadership roles outside the family.

Delegation is not just a management technique for freeing up the boss’s time. Rather, effective delegation is a conscious effort to grow and develop someone by helping this person achieve something never accomplished before. A parent would never hand a son or daughter the keys to the car on the basis that they had been in the car while the parent drove over the last 16 years. The parent would ensure that training had occurred, that guidance had been given, that driving started with an experienced person in the passenger seat. Delegation takes time up front to do it right. Here are some recommended steps to get you started.

Carefully select the task to be delegated. It cannot simply be the one that you never get to complete – or the one that you absolutely loathe doing. The task must be clearly defineable and capable of being performed by another person. The task must offer the opportunity for learning and development. There must be clear guidance available on how to do the job – and what constitutes success. Not all tasks meet these criteria – which means that not all tasks can be delegated.

Carefully select the person or team to be delegated to. What will they learn from this opportunity? How will they benefit? Are they able to make the time (perhaps through delegation themselves) to take on this learning opportunity? Do you believe that this person or team will succeed?

Assess the ability and the training needs required to be successful. What is required to be learned before tackling the job? Who will do the training? Teaching children to swim by throwing them into a pool of deep water is not an accepted parenting practice. Baptism by fire is similarly not recommended as a delegation strategy. If the delegation is to be developmental, then the new performer has to be given a reasonable chance to succeed.

Explain the reasons and state the expected results. The person receiving the task should understand the importance of the role – and the added value to the performer of learning to do it well. Unexpected assignments always benefit from context – why it is important – and why it is being offered to this person. It is also very important to reach an understanding about what success looks like; what will be measured; how the person will know that the task is complete and a time line for completion.

Assess what extra resources might be required to enable success. Lack of any one of sufficient time, information, authority, access to tools, appropriate equipment and dollars may result in failure.

Provide support and feedback. Delegation is not “toss and run” – but nor is it time for “helicopter hovering”. A leader needs to walk the fine line between ensuring that there is sufficient support and feedback provided to ensure success, while ensuring sufficient autonomy to communicate confidence and faith in the abilities of the other. Successful completion of a delegated task must be acknowledged through positive reinforcement and feedback.

Delegation is an important tool for parents, committee chairpersons and workplace leaders. It is all about growth and development of others – and exceptional leaders see this as the major responsibility of being a leader. Be brave – stretch your comfort level and make a successful delegation decision today.

Larry Schruder is president and co-owner of The Delfi Group, Pembroke and can be reached at larry.schruder@thedelfigroup.com.