Driver apologizes for fatally hitting RSM

The driver who fatally struck a retired regimental sergeant-major outside the Pembroke Memorial Centre following a Lumber Kings game has apologized for his actions that terrible night.

As a sentencing hearing concluded in an Ontario Superior Court in Pembroke Wednesday, Martial Laverdure told the family of retired Chief Warrant Officer Ernie Hall, as well as two other pedestrians who were injured when his SUV hit them, that he was sorry for what transpired on the evening of Jan. 11, 2015.

“It is a very tragic and unfitting way for somebody who has spent his life helping the citizens,” Laverdure told the court in reference to Hall, a 39-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. “There is nothing I can do now to change these events.”

Laverdure, who was convicted of dangerous driving causing death last fall, went to say that what happened when his vehicle hit Hall, who was died of his injuries the following day, is something that he will live with the rest of his life. He also expressed regret to the other pedestrians he struck, Deanna Brown and her father-in-law, Ken Brown Sr., who suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

“I hope this sentencing will bring some closure for the families,” Laverdure added.

Justice Martin James earlier heard sentencing summations from the Crown and the defence. Both sides reviewed the contents of a Gladue report that was drafted as part of Laverdure’s pre-sentencing. While a Gladue report takes into account an offender of Aboriginal background under the Criminal Code, assistant crown attorney Caitlin Downing told Justice James it was her opinion that Gladue principles did not apply in this case.

Although his father admitted to facing discrimination as they came from a French/Catholic background, Downing said Laverdure did not face any prejudice, himself, nor did he suffer from poverty. Laverdure graduated from high school and was studying chemical engineering when he dropped out of college to take care of his family after the birth of his first child. He had not participated in First Nations activities, such as the Golden Lake Pow Wow, she added. Both sides accepted that Laverdure suffers from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. Downing said the pre-sentence report reveals Laverdure admitted taking drugs for recreational purposes although that factor was not connected in this incident.

The Crown is seeking a 30-month prison sentence, followed by a five-year driving prohibition. Downing cautioned Justice James against handing down a short-term jail sentence and long-term probationary period as the accused has a history of breaching probation conditions. She explained that in 2008 he was placed on probation for assault, the only conviction on his record, however he failed to follow through on counselling. Laverdure did have two previous provincial offences on his record, for speeding in 2002 and following a vehicle too closely in 2004.

Downing pointed to the report where Laverdure was quoted as saying, “It was unfortnuate fate that put us there that night.” She dismissed this saying his own actions brought him to the court on this day.

“He should have slowed down in the presence of pedestrians,” she said. “It wasn’t fate. It was Mr. Laverdure’s conscious decision to speed up and that is why Mr. Hall is deceased today.”

In her submissions, defence counsel Jessica Fuller countered that Gladue principles did apply in this case. She said her client was raised in a low-income neighbourhood and exposed to addiction at an early age. He had suffered abuse in his past which resulted in post-traumatic stress, self harm and anxiety. Fuller added that Laverdure had never been charged with breaching his previous probation explaining that the panic attacks he suffers from have prevented him from leaving the house on occasions, even to attend medical appointments.

The defence pointed out that alcohol was not a factor in the accident nor was distracted driving.

The lawyer noted that her client is remorseful for what occurred that night adding he made no attempt to flee the scene.

“Mr. Laverdure did choose to go to trial but that does not mean he was not remorseful,” said Fuller. “The fact that he was the driver (of the car that struck the pedestrians) was never contested. At the scene witnesses said he was crying.”

The defence is seeking a nine-month sentence with a three-year driving prohibition. Fuller suggested that James consider the St. Lawrence Correctional Facility in Brockville where Laverdure could still receive a jail sentence but the medical care he needs to address his mental health issues. She added the province could impose their own licence prohibition of seven years on Laverdure.

Justice James will hand down his sentencing decision on April 19.

SChase@postmedia.com