Flooding plagues Pembroke

Flooding along the Indian River has kept city crews and volunteers sandbagging throughout the night.

Localized flooding in the Doran Street and McGee Street areas, as well as Miller Street Hill, Indian Lane, Doran Street (between McGee Street and D’Arcy Street), McGee Street (between Doran Street and Murray Street), and Murray Street (between McGee Street and the deadend) has forced the city of Pembroke to close those streets until further notice.

Only emergency services vehicles and local traffic will be permitted in these locations, and the public is asked to avoid these flooded areas for their own safety.

Chris Mantha, the city's roads and fleet supervisor, said he and work crews have been dealing with the emergency since 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, when it was noticed the river waters had been climbing swiftly.

“We started sandbagging and worked through to midnight,” he said. When they returned early the next day, all of their work was underwater, with river levels continuing to rise.

“This happened with very little warning,” Mantha said. Up to a few days ago, he said the spring runoff was going well, until the area received a heavy snowfall, followed closely by high temperatures and then heavy rains.

“That tipped it over,” he said, causing a sudden melt of the snow pack which has led to this situation of too much water with nowhere to go.

Mantha said the city simply doesn't have the manpower to sandbag by itself, but it has been supplying the sand and sand bag for others to assist in the trouble areas.

This help has been happening, and in a big way. Beside the Children's Garden Nursery building on 375 Doran, high school students from Bishop Smith Catholic High School and Fellowes High School, and college students from Algonquin College worked to fill and move sand bags, alongside neighbourhood residents.

Besides the school, the volunteers fanned out along the length of the neighborhood, sandbagging as needed. All had answered the call for help relayed on social media.

Mantha said he was amazed by the effort, which he estimated resulted in the filling and moving of at least 10,000 sand bags.

Down at ground zero of the flooding, Benita Richardson, the supervisor of the Children's Garden Nursery School, said staff and volunteers have been up all night trying to keep the water out of their building, which had been damaged by floods in 2005, and threatened in 2011. Back in 2005, it cost the school $250,000 to get back into shape, and she said they want to avoid doing that and being forced to move the 120 students the school has in its care to another place.

“We've saved the building at the moment,” Richardson said, noting they have also put in heaters and such to keep the moisture out to prevent mould. But she expects more sleepless nights until the crisis has passed.

Richardson said it was great to see so many students coming out to help school volunteers, parents and neighbours set up sand bags. She said the college also brought pizza and other foodstuffs, McDonald's Restaurant donated coffee and the help keeps coming.

With the water continuing to rise, Richardson said they need more people to come by and help them protect the school and the neighbourhood.

Mayor Michael LeMay said he is very pleased with how the city has been handling the situation so far, saying staff have been up around the clock working on dealing with the rising river.

“Everyone has been working as a team, and working as hard as possible to stay on top of things,” he said.

While the mayor has no plans yet to declare a state of emergency, he and staff are monitoring the situation and will do so if it warrants it.

Mantha said while no evacuation orders for local residents have been issued yet, the Pembroke Fire Department has been going door-to-door to offer their services should people want to get out of the neighbourhood.

The Ottawa River Power Corporation has shut off power in flooded homes where the danger of electrocution was present, and Enbridge Gas has done inspections to ensure gas mains and lines remain unaffected by the flood waters. Ambulance services and the OPP are also being kept in the loop.

Mantha said heavy equipment has been sent to the Muskrat River Dam by City Hall to clear a log jam there, in the hope of easing the pressure off of the Indian River, which feeds into it.

He said he will be in touch with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tomorrow to get an update on any predictions they have on how the freshet from Algonquin Park and other parts of the local watershed may behave over the course of the Easter weekend. It is this which is feeding the flooding problem.

Mantha said what everyone is hoping for is a couple of days of no to little rain, plus below freezing temperatures overnight. A combination of both will help ease the situation, and give the spring runoff time to move through the river system.

He said anyone with problems or questions about the flooding is advised to call City Hall There is a person on standby who will handle after hours calls. If it is an emergency and safety is an issue, people should call the fire department.