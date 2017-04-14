Local Christians will be retracing the steps of Christ this Friday, as the 37th annual Ecumenical Way of the Cross winds its way through the streets of Pembroke.

This Good Friday tradition, practised by residents as a show of faith, will be held April 14 starting 11:30 a.m. at Moncion Metro Grocers Pembroke (425 Pembroke St. East) and will end with a Hunger Meal at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish annex (284 Trafalgar Rd.). Voluntary donations for the poor will be accepted.

Transportation will be provided from the annex back to Moncion Metro following the hunger meal.

Deacon Adrien Chaput of the Pembroke Diocese, one of the co-ordinators of the pilgrimage, said this remains an event which holds deep spiritual meaning for its participants.

“It is so important as we come together to share this very important day,” he said. “This is the most important time in the Christian year, when Christians get a chance to reflect on the greatest love story ever told, The Passion of Christ.”

Deacon Chaput said the Way of the Cross is an opportunity for the faithful to gather and symbolically retrace the last steps of Christ as He was led to his Crucifixion, walking and praying together to remember this special journey, and how it reflects the Lord and His love for the faithful.

“By tracing the footsteps of Christ, we reflect on the love He has for all of us and the suffering He has endured,” he said. “He laid down His life so we all can have eternal life.”

In addition, Deacon Chaput said those taking part in the pilgrimage will as Christians be offering prayers to all those who are suffering in this troubled world.

While the numbers of participants fluctuates depending on the weather, he said there remains a solid core of 100 to 200 people who regularly take part.

“Last year was a tough one, as we had freezing rain,” he said, so he is hoping for better weather this year. Interestingly, the numbers of participants in 2016 was only down by a little bit, a testament to the faith and how important the Way of the Cross is to those who take part year after year.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and His death at Calvary, and is among the most sacred of holy days on the calendar for Christians. It leads to Easter Sunday, which commemorates His resurrection and together represent the core of Christian belief.

The Way of the Cross includes 13 stops, each marking a station of the Cross, at various churches and other locations such as Algonquin College, the cenotaph, and the Memory Garden on Mary Street, where followers will listen to scripture, sing and pray together.

At Holy Trinity Anglican Church, where the sixth station "Jesus carries the cross" is observed, a construct of the cross will be picked up, and the person who carries it will lead the procession to St. Columbkille Cathedral. From there, other people will have the honour of carrying the cross to the other stations.

Along the way, participants are handed crosses made of bamboo and iron nails, symbols of Christ's suffering, to help them focus on the meaning of the pilgrimage.

For more information please contact Deacon Adrien Chaput at 613- 732-7933 ext. 206 or via email at dcadrienchaput@pembrokediocese.com.

