Home renovation program coming to an end

The Ontario Renovates home improvement program has proven so successful that the Renfrew County Housing Corporation is no longer accepting applications.

The initiative, which was launched on April 3 under the province’s Investment in Affordable Housing, was designed to assist low-to-modest income families and seniors. The county received $500,000 to spent on the programb which provided financial assistance to homeowners by way of a forgivable loan to repair their home to acceptable standards.

“We are pleased with the impact that the Ontario Renovates Program makes in prevention of homelessness in our communities,” said Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson, chairwoman of the social services committee. “Our hope is for continued support from the province of Ontario with increased funding for this program to assist us in helping even more residents in the future.”

Homeowners were eligible for $10,000 in interest-free loans. Another $3,500 could be granted for residences that required accessibility repairs. The housing corporation’s offices in Pembroke and Renfrew were flooded with inquiries on the opening day with staff receiving 71 completed applications.

“Within the first couple of days we had the phone ringing off the hook and line-ups at all three of our offices,” said director of social services Paul Moreau.

As of this week, the housing corporation had received a total of 138 completed applications. Another 140 packages had been picked up by residents, while 44 were mailed out to interested parties. Carol Neill, general manager of the housing corporation, said the program was a success.

“We are pleased to be able to help service a great need in our community with the Ontario Renovates Program,” said Neill. “It is encouraging to know that some of our most vulnerable residents were able to access this program in order to improve their home and improve their quality of life.”

SChase@postmedia.com