Growth stalling in Renfrew County

While Renfrew County council waits on the province so they can set the tax rate for this year, it appears growth has stalled in the region.

The county's current value assessment (CVA) for 2016 was $99 million, according to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC). That represents a 0.84 per cent increase in weighted growth, a staggering low number when compared with the 2.25 per cent growth the county experienced in 2015.

“That's unusually low for Renfrew County,” County treasurer Jeff Foss explained to council during their regular session last week.

Growth originates with new construction, additions, improvements and change in use of properties. Foss noted that assessment growth impacts municipal revenue adding the county's 10-year is based on the assumption that growth would remain at 1.5 per cent annually. The 2016 increase in growth will result in $341,944 in increased revenue for County purposes.

The largest increase in growth was in Horton Township which saw a 2.10 per hike. Laurentian Hills had the lowest growth at 0.11 per cent. Locally, Laurentian Valley did substantially better at 1.76 per cent, when compared with the Town of Petawawa, which experienced 0.59 per cent. The town had been a powerhouse in 2015 with 7.49 per cent increase in growth, a result primarily of more commerical construction largely due to new buildings being added to Garrison Petawawa.

“Overall we are seeing some significant change in growth from 2016,” said Foss.

MPAC has revaluated the CVA for the county for the current four-year phase-in period reassessment, which runs from 2017 to 2020, and has concluded there has been a 5.16 per cent change. For the first year, the reassessment change for residential has resulted in a drop of 0.67 per cent. For commercial property, the reassessment is done by 06.41 per cent. The reassessment is 2.12 per cent less in industrial, but there has been a 19.07 per cent increase in farmland assessment.

“We are seeing a market change happening at a much slower pace than we had seen previously,” added Foss.

Overall the county has a net decrease in weighted CVA of 0.91 per cent due to reassessment this year. That will mean a loss of $108,404,501. In January, County council drafted a $42.2 million budget. Factoring in the levy target of three per cent with the CVA weighted reassessment and CVA weighted growth, staff has arrived at a notional rate of 3.93 per cent. However, Foss cautioned that the province still has to come down with the education rate and additional policies before a final number can be tallied.

“The province of Ontario still has not passed all the regulations to allow us to adopt tax policy,” he noted. “We can't move forward until these policies are finalized.”

