Way of the Cross retraces Jesus' final journey

Area Christians retraced the final hours of Jesus Christ before His crucifixion on the cross at Calvary Friday, reinstating their faith in the man whose unselfish death meant salvation for the world.

More than 180 people participated in the 37th annual Ecumenical Way of the Cross, an emotional Good Friday vigil that recounts the remarkable life and death of Jesus more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem.

A procession silently and respectively weaved down Pembroke Street East making stops in keeping with the 13 Stations of the Cross. Beginning with His betrayal and arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, the stations advance the story through Jesus’ trial by the Sanhedrin until the execution on a wooden cross at Golgatha. Speaking to the crowd before they began their solemn march from Moncion Metro Grocers, Mayor Mike LeMay said they gather as Christians to express solidarity with the Lord and with all people around the world who are suffering on this day.

“Jesus continues to carry the cross through the countryside, villages and cities on roads and sidewalks, and on mountain trails,” said LeMay. “Sometimes it is not easy to recognize Him. Yet, Christ suffers today in each place and moment. For this reason, we are going to walk this Way of the Cross. If we feel compassion for Jesus crucified over 2,000 years ago, we must allow ourselves to be deeply moved by the Christ present in the people we meet day to day.”

The procession grew larger with each station. At the Pembroke war memorial, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 band performed a poignant hymn. Of course, this tragic day in Christianity leads to Easter Sunday, which commemorates His resurrection and together represent the core of Christian belief. Deacon Adrien Chaput of the Pembroke Diocese expressed gratitude that the community still comes together to reinforce this demonstration of faith.

“This is Christians coming together as one body and making this pilgrimage, walking the footsteps of Jesus and remembering the suffering, the pain,” said Deacon Chaput. “This was the greatest love – one man laying down His life so others would live.”

At Holy Trinity Anglican Church, the station marking Jesus taking up the cross, David Peplinskie had the honour to carry the large wooden cross first. As the parish's choir sang, Reverend Rob Davis blessed a basket of crosses made from reeds. The palm crosses were then handed out symbolizing Simon of Cyrenia taking up the cross for the Lord. The cross proceeded to St. Columbkille Cathedral where others took up the honour of carrying the cross. At the Memorial Garden on Mary Street, nails were also given out portraying Christ's crucifixion.

“It’s a wonderful way to show our Christian faith with our denominations,” said Barb Austin, who has been involved in this ceremony for 20 years. “It’s a real tradition in Pembroke.”

The walk ended with a Hunger Meal at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish annex on Trafalgar Road. Deacon Chaput hoped that folks would take away the important message of praying for others less fortunate and for the wider church which is facing many challenges here and across the globe.

“In our world today, so many people are suffering and there is much great persecution,” he said. “So we continue to gather together as one body of Christ and pray for our brothers and sisters.”

SChase@postmedia.com