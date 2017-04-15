Petawawa Hall of Fame could come in 2018

PETAWAWA -

Volunteers hoping to establish a new Petawawa Hall of Fame to showcase those whose outstanding achievements have brought recognition to the town have made their pitch to council.

Briefing council on their plans for a hall of fame to open next year, Rick Schroeder, vice-president of the hall's board of directors, told council last Monday night this endeavour will provide Petawawa with an opportunity to celebrate past achievement in the areas of sports and entertainment and build a legacy of excellence for the future.

While it would act as an attraction of interest for tourists, the Petawawa Hall of Fame, to be located at the Civic Centre, will also promote education and awareness of those who have made significant contributions in forming the Town of Petawawa. With a focus on the areas of sports and recreation and arts and entertainment, Schroeder noted the hall will showcase those current or former citizens who have excelled in these areas.

While the City of Pembroke boasts a wall of fame for athletic achievement, this hall of fame seeks to go beyond that. Schroeder related that it will also serve to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and career aspirations.

“Our youth should see what our past heroes have accomplished so they, too, can be inspire to run faster, jump higher and skate like the wind,” added Schroeder. “To let them know that if they work hard enough they can sing on a stage in Nashville or play in the NHL or make it to the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.”

In a video, the committee identified many who may already fit the description of hall-of-famer. That list includes NHL stars Ray Sheppard, Joe Reekie and Matthew Peca and entertainers such as award-winning country recording artist Jason Blaine, Hedley bassist Tommy Mac, Johnny Reid band member Ben Rutz and opera singer Joshua Hopkins.

The hall will have three classes to recognize athletes (individuals and teams), entertainers (individuals or groups) and builders (non-athletes and other contributors) who have made significant contributions to sport, athletics or entertainment as an athlete, an entertainer or a builder. Potential inductees who have achieved outstanding and extraordinary success in Canada or as a Canadian competing or performing abroad or made an extraordinary contribution to sports or entertainment other than as a competitor will be in contention. To meet the residential criteria, the candidate must have been born in Petawawa (or a Pembroke Hospital), grew up in Petawawa, resided in Petawawa or employed in Petawawa at the time of achievement, be a former resident of Petawawa or a member of a team competing for Petawawa.

There will be an open and public call for nominations to encourage citizens to nominate candidates for selection, Schroeder noted. An online and print nomination form will be created to standardize the process. A 12-member selection committee will meet this fall to vote on the applicants. The initial four inductees will be on announced on Dec. 31 during Petawawa's New Year's Eve festivities. The inaugural induction ceremony will be held in June 2018 during Civic Centre Days.

The committee won't be seeking any money from the town at this time as it will stage fundraising events throughout the year. Many on council appeared favourable to the project. Councillor Murray Rutz asked his colleagues to endorse the hall.

“I am proud to say that Petawawa has seen many outstanding citizens become world-class stars and heroes,” said Rutz. “We must engage the community to reflect on our residents' goals and higher achievements. This idea must be fair to all nominating candidates and show credibility to the community-at-large.”

Mayor Bob Sweet directed parks and recreation manager Kelly Williams to review the proposal and come back to council with a recommendation.

