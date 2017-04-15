Social assistance, housing, child care costs down

Social assistance, housing and child care cost the County of Renfrew less in 2016 than had been budgeted.

The social services committee received this positive feedback from the county's director of finance and treasurer Jeff Foss who reviewed with them unaudited financial statements for Ontario Works, child care and social housing. In general, the county's $44.6 million budget was underspent by $2.6 million in 2016.

Social services created a municipal surplus of $241,935 last year, Foss reported. Significant savings to the tune of $671,109 were found in social assistance benefits as there was only a one per increase in cases. The Ontario Works budget was $1.7 million. However, the City of Pembroke, which shares the administration of the region's social services with the county, paid $35,553 as they experienced a dramatic shift in the number of case loads.

“Pembroke is paying a greater share than we intended or budgeted,” said Foss.

The city did save $2,547 in the area of child care where there was a total of $16,064 in savings. One of the factors for this was a $258,377 hike in the provincial subsidy. Foss credited child care services manager Judy Mulvihill and her staff for effectively matching funding with the appropriate programs.

“We ensured that we rolled out programs that were tied to those monies,” he said.

The county and the city spent $96,671 less in social housing. Pembroke saw $19,836 in savings. While the committee had budgeted $1.7 million for subsidies in support of non-profit housing, they underspent by $114,593.

