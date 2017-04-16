Heroines in the Star Wars universe will be getting a starring role in the new animated series Forces of Destiny.

The shorts will debut in July on Disney’s YouTube channel and feature familiar characters from the series, including Princess Leia, Rogue One’s Jyn Erso, The Force Awakens’ Rey and more.

Dave Filoni, executive producer of Rebels, said the series will expand stories in the Star Wars universe, with some shorts taking place within the movies themselves. A clip shown to the crowd at Star Wars Celebration showed Rey and BB-8 battling Jakku scavenger Teedo before she heads to Niima Outpost (where she met Finn) in The Force Awakens.

Daisy Ridley will voice Rey and Felicity Jones will resurrect Jyn Erso for her pre-Rogue One adventures.

“It’s nice to bring Rey to different things,” Ridley said.