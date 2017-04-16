Tom Grunick (William Hurt): “What do you do when your real life exceeds your dreams?”Aaron Altman (Albert Brooks): “Keep it to yourself.”

— Broadcast News

I can’t actually claim to have exceeded all my dreams (I dream pretty big). But I’ve had a sweet ride, doing what many consider a dream job.

As I say goodbye to this place for other opportunities, I realize my connection to the Toronto Sun is best measured not in years, but in events and adventures.

While still studying journalism at Ryerson University, I was hired as a proofreader in the orange bunker at 333 King St. E. And I was there catching typos when word came — just as the presses were about to run — that John Lennon had been killed outside The Dakota in New York City. The whole edition was torn up in minutes, and every available wire story and instant-column was poured into a special edition. Every warm body was frantically busy.

It was the first time I’d felt the electricity and adrenaline that a newsroom was capable of (I’d already spent a summer as an intern at the much-less-fun Toronto Star — an experience that made me question whether I wanted to do this for a living).

It’s almost impossible to describe the loony, chaotic chemistry that once fuelled the Sun. I speak from the experience of having typed a Paul Rimstead column dictated over the phone to me from Mexico.

After three years, post-grad, I was an entertainment writer at the Ottawa Citizen. And somewhere in the Ottawa Valley, my soon-to-be-pal Gary Dunford read my stuff and suggested me when the Sun went looking for a TV critic. I was hired by two great editors, George Anthony and Kathy Brooks, and I was back at the eccentric place where I’d spend most of my career.

And the adventures began. A party at Larry Hagman’s Malibu house, where J.R. himself gave me a tour of an art installation made from cremated human remains (ashes that were left behind when he and his wife bought “the house that Jeannie built”).

Not long after, I was one of four journalists invited on the set of the brand-new Star Trek: The Next Generation, before any episode had aired. Our guides for the day were the hilarious Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes. At one point, Rob Bowman, director of the episode Where No One Has Gone Before, gave us holy hell for laughing so loudly while he was trying to film.

Break time, and lunch with the cast in the Paramount commissary. Across from me, Michael Dorn, in full Worf makeup (including “this turtle on my head”), was eating a spinach salad. Live gagh apparently was not on the menu that day.

And the captain’s chair? I sat in it.

One of the differences between print and digital journalism is that the former tended to be more personal. I was a Trekker, so Star Trek was mine. I was into comedy, so I spent 20 straight years covering the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal (and caught people like Sam Kinison and Robin Williams at L.A.’s Comedy Store, and Bill Maher and Norm Macdonald — an old friend from Ottawa — at the Improv).

You had a beat. The editor asked you what you were covering, and it went in the paper. Now you have to convince them it’ll get clicks. And what gets clicks? Superhero movies, Beyonce, sports and — at this paper — hard-right politics.

Which is another change from print to digital. It can be fairly said that I didn’t always see eye-to-eye with the politics of this place. But at the same time, they were fine if you wanted to write something to the left of the day’s editorial. Even better if you and another columnist went toe-to-toe. Readers loved it.

And now? Online, so the current wisdom goes, it’s crucially important to always stay “on message.” If you were to use the word “liberal” in a non-pejorative fashion, it would confuse people. They might walk into traffic.

More important than its conservatism was the fact that, in those days, you could actually like people you disagreed with. I don’t think there was a single political columnist on staff I didn’t regard fondly (I even played tennis occasionally with Peter Worthington). Readers, too, would soften up after getting off their chests what a clueless pinko I was. Some of them kept up correspondences with me for years.

A young reporter recently amazed me by running through her game-plan for her life, job, marriage, kids, at set ages. By comparison, my life seems like one big accident. All I knew when I was young was I didn’t want to wear a tie, and I didn’t want to punch a clock.

The one time I did wear a tie? When I was a zombie in Zack Snyder’s reboot of Dawn of the Dead.

I wanted something more than the typical set visit. So I convinced the unit publicist to have me hired as a zombie “background performer,” which meant two hours in a makeup chair and 12 hours of filming. (I had to be hired properly, by ACTRA rules, and donated my day’s salary to Habitat for Humanity.)

It was a scene immediately after an explosion in a gun factory had knocked all the zombies on their backs. My job, all night, was to get up off the ground, surrounded by propane-fuelled pyro and hungrily chase people. This was one of those “fast zombie” movies. (It reminded me of wind sprints in high school football practice.)

But before we could get started, zombie canon had to be consulted. I wore glasses, and Snyder and his AD decided that a zombies’ vision was regenerated by zombification.

So no glasses. At night. When I got up and blindly breathed hot breath on the neck of actor Michael Kelly, Snyder called, “Cut!” and said, “YOU’RE in the movie!” (I am, for a few seconds. In the director’s commentary he says, “The guy in the suit? He’s a Toronto newspaper writer.”)

And the highlights kept on coming. They included:

- A one-on-one interview with Angelina Jolie in her Paris hotel room (for the not-so-great movie The Tourist) that segued into an impromptu tour of her tattoos — including longitude and latitude tats of every place her kids were either acquired or conceived.

- Two straight years of following The Amazing Race Canada around, to India and Vietnam. My room in Cai Be had mosquito netting around the bed and noisy lizards on the walls. At the "wet market," rats were for sale for deep-frying.

- Having my then 10-year-old son sit in on an interview with Jackie Chan at Casa Loma during the Toronto filming of The Tuxedo.

- Attending the Bangkok Film Festival and getting blown away by the closing gala, the world premiere of the action classic Ong Bak.

- And watching the International Space Station under construction at the Marshall Space Centre in Huntsville, Ala. The city was hosting the 25th anniversary “Star Trek Woodstock,” with original castmembers William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig. (I eventually interviewed them all, and even have a soundfile of Nichelle Nichols singing the Trek theme to me over the phone.)

Marshall is where the astronauts are trained, and a heavily-‘Bama-accented guide named Horace Bibb keyed on me immediately when he heard I was Canadian, going on and on enthusiastically about someone named “Budda Bundah!” Budda Bundah this, Budda Bundah that.

It took me 20 minutes to realize he was talking about Canadian astronaut Roberta Bondar.

Dr. Bondar, Horace remembered you well.

Finally, a shout-out to all my amazing colleagues over the years. I started making a list, but a small army used to work in our entertainment department, and I realized I could fill most of this space just naming them.

I’ll single out my current editor, Mark Daniell, whose ability to ride hard times has been inspirational, and my longtime “work wife,” the terrific and funny Liz Braun, who carries on.