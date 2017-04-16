The Great Pembroke Easter egg hunt

Gene Autry once instructed us through song that Peter Cottontail came hopping down the bunny trail every Easter.

The Singing Cowboy's legendary creation may have still been in hiding but that didn't deter some 300 children and parents from coming out over the holiday weekend to search for the mythical bunny and his famous Easter eggs.

An old-fashioned Easter egg hunt was held at The Best Western Pembroke Inn and Conference Centre Saturday. While this is an inaugural event, the fact that it was sold out has spurred organizers to consider making it an annual affair.

“I just thought there was nothing around that was fun for Easter,” explained Best Western sales and event co-ordinator Meghan James. “What better way to celebrate Easter than an egg hunt.”

Armed with their colourful baskets and keen eyesight, youngester spread across the front lawn of the hotel complex in search of eggs that corresponded the number they were given when they registered. Each participant was tasked to find 10 eggs with their number. James and her volunteers hid some 1,500 plastic eggs with each one filled with four chocolate eggs.

“I don't think we've had one around the Pembroke area,” said Dianne Siebarth, who joined in the hunt with her grandchildren, Penelope, 4, and one-year-old Zoey. “It was fun when we did it with the kids on Easter Sunday. They always looked forward to it.”

Other communities have staged similar Easter egg hunts, however, this is a rarity in Pembroke. Erin Hawthorne, who was with her son, Ashton, said the youngster was excited in the days leading up to the hunt. She said that they attended a hunt at the public park in Cobden but it wasn't held this year.

“This is awesome,” said Hawthorne. “It gets the community together and gets the kids out socializing.”

With hundreds of multi-coloured eggs scattered all over the lawn and hanging from the bushes, the challenge was not only finding your number but not stepping on the fragile treasure. It took nearly 45 minutes for all the eggs to be collected. Fortunately the rain held off until the kids got back inside the inn where facepainting, snacks and a balloon castle awaited.

“This was fun,” said seven-year-old Brooklyn McMillan. “I will be sharing with my sister.”

Standing nearby, her mother, Candice, marvelled that such an event would draw so many kids noting it is tough at the best of times to drag children away from computer games just to get some quality time outdoors.

“This is amazing,” said McMillan. “It is a special way to spend Easter.”

Proceeds from the event were going to the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village with organizers aiming to raise $1,800. The event was also supported thanks to the donations of Giant Tiger, Bunsmaster, DJ Chris Cooper, Margaret Phillips, of Making Faces, Star 96 and RY-J's Climbing Adventures.

