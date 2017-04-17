Bishop Smith CHS hosts badminton touney

On April 11, nearly 200 athletes from 10 schools assembled at Bishop Smith Catholic High School to take part in the 2017 UOVHSAA Grade 9 badminton tournament.

The massive day-long event saw 91 single games and 145 doubles games played as the students battled to see who were the master of the badminton bird.

By tournament's end, the team from Opeongo High School placed first overall with 54 points. This was followed by Fellowes High School at 46 points and Bishop Smith at 36 points.

Rounding out the field were CSC Jeanne Lajoie with 28 points, Renfrew Collegiate Institute with 23 points, L’Equinoxe with 22 points, St. Joseph's Catholic High School and Valour High School were tied with 14 points apiece, and Arnprior District High School with seven points.

Madawaska Valley did not have any competitors in the competitive division.

Breaking down the single and doubles results are as follows:

In the competitive division, Jana Lau of Fellowes placed first in girls singles, while Victoria Storing of Bishop Smith finished in second place.

In boys singles, Andrew Plazek of Bishop Smith finished first overall, followed by Guillaume Pelchat from L’Equinoxe.

Sydney Larocque and Nina Harle of Fellowes placed first in girls doubles, while Emma Biggs and Kylie Maika, also of Fellowes, placed second.

In boys doubles, Karter Kelly and Lucas Zohr of Opeongo were first, while Liam Graydon and Kolter Mealing from Jeanne Lajoie placed second.

In mixed doubles, Eve Schroeder and Tyson Tomasini of Opeongo finished first, while Josie Doering and Jack Beattie of Fellowes were in second place.

In the recreational division, Ellie Gagne of Bishop Smith placed first in girls singles, while Myah Peplinskie, also of Bishop, came in second.

In boys singles, Keaton Kerr placed first, while Doug Wittke was second. Both are from Bishop Smith.

Topping girls doubles were Gillian Docheff and Emily Bruce of Fellowes, while placing second were Alexis Hanmer and Erica Calow of Bishop Smith.

In boys doubles, Vincent Langlois and Nikolas Angelkovski of Jeanne Lajoie finished in first place, followed by Conlan Mulvihill and Cole Wagner of Fellowes.

In mixed doubles, Victoria Westlake and Ethan Prang of St. Joseph's placed first, followed by Alexis Leal and Jacob Cripps of Bishop Smith.