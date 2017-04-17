It only took 20 years for Brie Larson to become an overnight success.

The Oscar-winning star of the drama Room and the future Captain Marvel herself has been acting since she was a child.

At age six, the Sacramento native became the youngest student ever to attend the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

Acting in childhood, Larson says, “Was a playground for me to be able to express all these things that were confusing to me, or things I wanted to know more about, to try on different people, different ways of doing things."

The self-described shy child began her career in television. She made her film debut in the 1999 movie, Special Delivery, and appeared in such films as 13 Going on 30, Sleepover and Hoot, graduating to roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, Rampart and The Spectacular Now; on television, she starred in United States of Tara, among other projects.

In 2013, Larson, 27, was in two films — Don Jon and Short Term 12 — that brought her critical attention. Trainwreck and Room made 2015 a ‘breakout’ year for the young actress, and she is currently in theatres starring in Kong: Skull Island.

Later this year, Larson will make her feature directorial debut with Unicorn Store; she also stars in the movie alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack and Bradley Whitford.

This week, Larson’s new movie, Free Fire, opens in theatres. The blackly comic crime caper from director Ben Wheatley (Kill List) is a shoot ‘em up about a small arms deal gone wrong; Larson stars in Free Fire with Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copley, Cillian Murphy and Noah Taylor.

Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

We spoke to Brie Larson when she was at the Toronto International film festival to promote Free Fire.

Had you encountered director Ben Wheatley in the past?

“I had watched his films. You hear good things from other actors.”

Wheatley has said the game Counter Strike was one source of inspiration for Free Fire.

“It did feel like a long game of Laser Tag. [Laughs]. It’s really entertaining, but there’s a lot more going on under the surface.”

And it was shot in Brighton. You must be travelling the world these days?

“That’s just how it goes. At least it’s usually a couple of months in one spot, which is usually enough to get a handle on a place. I’m grateful for that. And I love the fact I’ve worked in so many places. But we’re always constantly moving around, so that’s why certain moments, like a banquet or a gala or an awards’ ceremony, when you see someone again, it’s an amazing chance! It’s like a reunion because you run into so many people. Recently I was shooting in Montreal and Jen Lawrence was shooting at the same time and it was incredible that we got to spend weekends together. We were like, ‘How could we be so lucky?’ You get so used to being on your own, and exploring a new place and meeting new people all the time, so it’s such a treat when there’s a friend there.”

Can we talk about change in your life? A year ago you were here to promote Room, and now you have an Oscar for that movie. And a huge public profile.

“I think it’s kind of a typical thing — a year later, so much has changed and so much has stayed the same. A lot of things about my public persona have changed, in that more people know what my face looks like, but all of the intimate details — like my private life, the friends I have, how I take my coffee — that’s all the same. It’s an intriguing experience being back here after a year, because I’m the same, but I’ve noticed that my public perception has changed.”

That public perception is going to change again with your Captain Marvel role, right?

"That wasn’t my motivation for doing it. I have very specific reasons for doing film, and they don’t have to do with me, or getting my face plastered on more objects. It’s about the material. And movies live on and can be places I can’t, and I want to be conscious about what that is that I’m presenting to the world. And what those representations of life are, and how they’re being shared. And obviously, Marvel is such an incredible platform to be able to share in storytelling, and I think that what Captain Marvel represents, and what this film is shaping up to be, has a message that’s undeniably important to the world right now.”

How do you feel about this sudden flood of attention on you?

“I’m a pretty private person; so much of my day-to-day is much the same. The beauty of being a 20-year overnight success is that I’ve had a lot of time to have a clear understanding of what I’m interested in and why it fills me up. This job can be really draining on one side, because it’s a lot of giving. You’re giving emotionally when you’re playing a character, you’re giving emotionally when you’re doing interviews, when you’re meeting with fans. It’s an act of service. You have to find a way to balance it up with things that are for yourself, that fill you back up again. I feel like I’m still learning about that balance, because the output is more than what it was. But my overall life is the same. I’m in the same body I was always in.”

Is this film festival in Toronto different for you now?

“This TIFF experience is bizarre. [Laughs] It’s like, a year ago I could walk around anywhere and nobody cared what I was doing. That’s a weird, sort of, out-of-body experience now that I’m the same, but everyone around me has sort of changed. But it’s wonderful! I’m so incredibly grateful for this last year and for what TIFF has brought into my life.”

Twitter: @LizBraunSun

LBraun@postmedia.com

---

REMEMBER THIS?

Brie Larson is such a chameleon that you’ve likely seen her in more than a few films without even realizing it.

Here are five Brie Larson movies you forgot she was in:

RIGHT ON TRACK (2003)

In this made for TV Disney movie, baby-faced Larson and Beverley Mitchell starred as Courtney and Erica Enders, real-life drag-racing sisters who challenged a male dominated sport and won.

HOOT (2006)

Larson and Logan Lerman star as dedicated kids trying to protect an endangered species of owl from a massive construction project. Luke Wilson plays a cop; also with Tim Blake Nelson, Cody Linley.

TANNER HALL (2009)

This is cheating, because the movie was never really released into theatres. But still — here’s Larson starring with Rooney Mara, Amy Seders and Tom Everett Scott in a coming of age (and sexual awakening) drama about a girls’ boarding school.

21 JUMP STREET (2012)

How could you forget? In this comedy about two moronic young cops sent to work undercover in a high school, Larson plays Jonah Hill’s adorable love interest.

THE GAMBLER (2014)

Larson is the spunky love interest opposite Mark Wahlberg in the story of a literature professor leading a double life — as a gambling addict. Larson plays one of Wahlberg’s students, but she also works part-time in a casino, so she knows both sides of his story. Drama also stars Jessica Lange and John Goodman.

-Liz Braun