Fellowes enjoys best of the garden

Fellowes High School already grows its own vegetables through its garden and greenhouse.

Now, students and staff have a salad bar from which to enjoy them.

Last week, the Fellowes Fresh Food Project officially opened its new salad bar, which will be open weekly to serve those seeking locally produced fresh food of which to eat.

Sandi Theilheimer, who with Heather Witt co-ordinate the project, said much of the food served at the salad bar will be grown and processed at Fellowes by students. The food will be prepared and served by hospitality students with A Taste of Tapah's and Freddie's Cafe.

She said the project has been made possible through funding from Farm to School Canada and Sustain Ontario along with the Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network and the Good EGG Program.

“This project is intended to get more healthy local foods on the minds, on the plates, and in the mouths of students by engaging students and communities in gardening, cooking, preserving, purchasing and serving healthy local foods at their schools,” Theilheimer said.

Many programs within the school have contributed to the Fresh Food Project in various ways, she said, including special education, green industries, science, physical education, hospitality and tourism, construction technology and manufacturing technology.

Lyn Smith, CPAN executive director, said what Fellowes is doing fits well with the concepts behind the Good EGG (Good Edible Grassroots Gardens) program. She said by teaching students to garden, they will be more likely to eat healthy.

“The Good EGG program provides support for schools in creating and maintaining an edible garden,” she said. “Food grown in the garden can be used for school nutrition programs, or donated to local food banks and community kitchens.”

Smith said gardening can easily be integrated into every stream of the curriculum, making learning fun and interactive. Skills learned at school such as gardening, recycling will stay with students life-long and they can share these skills at home.

“When students grow food they are more likely to eat it even if they have never tried before, and research also shows that children who garden are not only more nurturing, but become more flexible thinkers,” she said.

It also improves self-esteem, confidence, and resiliency.

Theilheimer said the school's Farm to School program, is part of a growing network of Farm to School programs championed provincially by Sustain Ontario's Edible Education Network and nationally by Farm to Cafeteria Canada.

She said there are plans in the works to further expand the school's garden and greenhouse, so they will be able to supply not only the student body with fresh produce, but others in the community as well.