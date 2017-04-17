TORONTO -

Nikita Zaitsev is in.

And the Maple Leafs defenceman, as you might imagine, couldn’t be happier.

“I’m so excited,” Zaitsev said on Monday morning at the Air Canada Centre. “It was hard to watch the games. Now I feel really good, so I can help the team.”

The Leafs managed to gain a split in the first two games of the best-of-seven opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals without Zaitsev, and there’s no doubt that his return to the lineup will help.

Zaitsev was out with an upper-body injury suffered in the last game of the regular season against Columbus. The 25-year-old rookie will be paired with Jake Gardiner, based on what the Leafs used during the morning skate, and the expectation is that Zaitsev and Gardiner will see plenty of the Caps’ top line of Nicklas Backstrom between Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie.

Morgan Rielly will have Matt Hunwick as a partner, and Connor Carrick will skate with Martin Marincin.

With Roman Polak done for the season after suffering a right leg injury in Game 2, Zaitsev’s return is that much more crucial. For now, at least, we won’t come to learn how Alexey Marchenko might fare in a playoff game for the Leafs, and that’s probably a good thing.

The defence picture aside, the Leafs are ready to make an impact in this series on home ice. Game 3 on Monday at the ACC will be the first for the organization at home since May 12, 2013, when the Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 6 of the first round. The next night, of course, the Leafs blew a 4-1 lead in Game 7 in Boston and were eliminated.

Auston Matthews had no worry about the ability of himself and his teammates to keep their emotions in check in what’s sure to be a raucous environment.

“I think that kind of works in our favour, home ice,” Matthews said. “The crowd is going to be pretty excited, it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere and as players we feed off that. I don’t think (the possibility of running around on the ice) is the case. We just play hockey.”

Besides, as Rielly pointed out, it’s not as though the Leafs are looking around and thinking they’re lucky to be in the playoffs.

“It feels like we’ve earned the right to be here. It feels like we have proven ourselves that we’re worthy to be here, so I think it’s good to take advantage of the opportunity and make the most of it instead of being in awe of what’s going on around us.

“It really goes a long way when your coach looks you in the eye and says you have earned the right to be here, you have earned the right to compete and play with these guys and then we go out there and we’ve put forth an effort that we can be proud of. It does a lot for the belief and attitude in this room.”

The Leafs had an opportunity in the past 24 hours to meet with Polak. There has been no confirmation regarding surgery for Polak from the club, but Matthews mentioned it.

“You never want to see someone go down like that,” Matthews said. “Roman is a pretty important part of this team, not only on the ice but off, he has had a lot of experience, so you hope for the best as far as recovery and surgery goes.”

As the Leafs welcome Zaitsev back, there could be a blow to the Capitals’ blue line. Karl Alzner did not take part in the morning skate and though the Caps said it was a maintenance issue, they also said his status will be a game-time decision. Alzner has played in 540 consecutive regular-season games.

Matthews, meanwhile, is one of several Leafs rookies in search of his first point in the series. William Nylander, Connor Brown and Zach Hyman also have not yet found the scoreboard.

“We mention (Matthews in game planning), but we are not going out of our way to shadow him or anything ridiculous like that,” Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen said of Matthews.

“You don’t even have to mention it. Everyone knows who the top players are and you have to just know where they are on the ice.

“He has a lot of tools. I haven’t seen, really, a skill that he can’t do yet.”

