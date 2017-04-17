A Pembroke native challenging for a national songwriting competition is hoping that a win will allow her to reach a new, much larger audience of listeners with her inspirational music.

With her original song, “The Light,” Rebecca Hope (Gouthro) has made it into the semi-finals of the Canadian Songwriting Competition, an annual contest that seeks to support Canadian music and artists. After being selected from thousands of entries, Hope's song has a good chance of reaching the grand prize - $5,000 towards a musical career and the professional studio recording, mixing and mastering of a three-track-EP in Nashville.

“I feel very humble to realize my songs have the potential to go far,” said Hope, who now lives in Vancouver where she is attending the third year of English literature at the University of British Columbia. “I'm really happy with how things have turned out.”

In addition to the prizes, the competition is an opportunity for songwriters to gain exposure and, perhaps, get discovered. Submissions were open to all amateur and professional songwriters who live in Canada. All songs had to be original. The wide range of categories include country, Hip-Hop/R&B, pop, rock, folk, adult contemporary, Celtic, Aboriginal, and gospel.

Hope's entry is one of 10 songs in the live performance class. The 21-year-old initially wrote “The Light” last summer during a difficult time when she was struggling with her Christian beliefs.

“At the peak of my emotions this song came out and helped me to heal,” recounted Hope. “I really believe in this song and it's getting the affirmation that I hoped it would.”

The verses and chorus were developed in an hour of brainstorming. However, the bridge, which is the part of the tune used to pause and reflect on the earlier portions of the song to prepare the listener for the climax, came to her when she came home to visit her family at Christmas. Her grandfather was now living in a retirement home leading Hope to reflect on what her life would be like if she ever lost him.

Hope, a graduate of Bishop Smith Catholic High School, explained that she often uses real-life experiences as inspiration when writing her lyrics.

“I write a lot about the hardships I have been through,” she explained. “I write for myself but I write in a way that I hope resonates with an audience. This song is working and doing it's job in that way and that's what I want to bring to the world with my music.”

People have a chance to vote online for her song this week by visiting the Canadian Songwriting Competition on Facebook. Once there, all you do is scroll down to Hope's song (entry #9) and like the post. As of Monday, she had 576 votes. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Should “The Light” advance as one of the finalists, Hope's song will be scrutinized by an impressive panel of judges including award-winning songwriter and artist Kardinal Offishall, and Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy, the Juno-Winning “First Couple” of Canadian Celtic Music. Finalists will be announced later in April, and winners announced in May.

You can follow Rebecca Hope's career at rebeccahope.bandcamp.com. She is also on Instagram at: www.instagram.com/rebeccahopemusic. The contest Facebook page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/canadiansongwritingcompetition/.

