River Race and Paddle Fest gearing up

PETAWAWA - Pembroke and Petawawa are gearing up to celebrate the Ottawa River once again, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) is right there with them.

On Apr. 13, organizers of the third annual Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival gathered on the beach at Petawawa Point to proudly announced CNL has come on board again, this time donating $5,000 as the festival’s title sponsor.

The event is scheduled for this coming summer on the weekend of Aug. 11-13.

Race organizers are happy to see CNL come back on board this year in a larger capacity, providing financial and in-kind support to the festival.

Mark Lesinski, CNL's president and CEO, said the company is happy to continue participating with the event.

“Sustainability of the Ottawa River is important to CNL and the more we can support responsible use of the river, the better,” he said.

“We at CNL are critically aware of how important the Ottawa River is to the Ottawa Valley, and we take it extremely seriously.”

Lesinski said it is great to see individuals from local communities participating in this exciting event, but also people from throughout Canada and the USA.

“We have a beautiful river in our backyard here in the Ottawa Valley, so it is wonderful to see people enjoying it,” he said.

Cyndy Phillips, Petawawa's economic development officer and a member of the event organizing committee, said this festival is a great event for the Upper Ottawa Valley as it brings in people from across Ontario, Quebec and the eastern United States.

She said both Petawawa and the city of Pembroke recognize the importance of pooling their resources in order to take advantage of what both municipalities already share.

“It is important for us to focus on the assets that we already have, which is the Ottawa River,” Phillips said.

Now in its third year, organizers expect the festival to grow larger and attract more and more experienced and novice paddlers as well as spectators.

Colin Coyle, Petawawa's parks and recreation program co-ordinator and also an event organizing committee member, stated each year the race nearly doubles in size and organizers expect nothing less this year.

“We’ve already spoken to many past participants who are excited to come back, and we hope to see plenty of new faces as well,” he said.

The weekend of activities, held at both Petawawa Point and Pembroke Riverside Park, will include a film festival at Festival Hall, races, demonstrations, a kayak fishing derby, on-shore activities, live music, food, a heritage paddle, and a fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). There are a few new aspects to the weekend that will be introduced this year that will be announced at a later date.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said this partnership between Pembroke, Petawawa and CNL fits in beautifully and is a good use of the river. He said the celebrity race portion of the event also cultivates a little bit of friendly competition between all involved.

Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet thanked CNL and the city for their assistance, stating the big winners will be the kids at CHEO, who stand to benefit from the money raised by the event.

He said the partnership between all three parties is very important, as it allows them to utilize outdoor resources like the Ottawa River.

“We're an outdoor community,” he said, adding this will be a banner year for the river festival.

“I expect this to be the biggest one yet,” Sweet said.

Registration for the Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival is now open. Register by July 1, 2017 to receive an early bird rate and guaranteed registration. Full details and registration information can be found on the event website: www.upperottawariverrace.ca.