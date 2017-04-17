Science celebrated at Deep River

DEEP RIVER - Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) is helping to shine a spotlight on the work which made one of their alumni a Nobel Prize winner.

CNL is presenting the Eyes on the Universe exhibit, which highlights the Nobel Prize winner Dr. Art McDonald and the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory Laboratory (SNOLab) team. The interactive exhibit will be on display in the Deep River Town Hall from April 13 – May 16, 2017.

The exhibit acknowledges the work of Dr. McDonald at SNOLab, a unique facility designed to help in the study of neutrinos, which are ghostly subatomic particles similar to electrons but having no electrical charge and a very small or no mass. These particles hold the key to understanding how the universe hangs together.

During the exhibit's official opening held Thursday, Mark Lesinski, president and CEO of CNL, said it is exciting to be able to show what came out of the labs in the past as they work on future research.

With our longstanding relationship with the town of Deep River and the connection between the SNOLab research and Chalk River Laboratories, hosting the exhibit was a natural fit,” he said. “The exhibit has toured around the world, showcasing the large impact highly qualified people can have coming from such a small place in the universe - like Deep River.”

Shannon Quinn, vice-president of science, technology and commercial oversight for Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), said it is rare there is an opportunity to celebrate science.

“Not often do we pause to take that broader look at the impact we have been having on the world around us.” she said. “The science done here has had an impact on a global scale.”

The exhibit presents spectacular images, video and artifacts from the deep underground laboratory while sharing the stories of people behind the research. It shows Nobel Prize winning results from SNO and how the current experiments at SNOLab are pushing frontiers in astroparticle physics.

The SNO is buried two kilometres deep into an old mine dug out of the Canadian Shield, which helps to protect it from other subatomic particles contaminating everything.

Chalk River Labs involvement in SNO started in 1984, and the facility and its scientists have been playing a big role ever since.

The design work on the experiment and the detector, essentially a large sphere filled with 1,000 tonnes of heavy water - donated by AECL for the purposes of the experiment - was done at Chalk River.

The work done at SNOLab was recognized with the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, which Dr. McDonald shared with Japan's Takaaki Kaijita for the discovery of neutrino oscillation. Evidence of oscillation is important in that it implies neutrinos might have some mass after all.

Since neutrinos are the most abundant, if elusive, particles in the universe, discovering they have some mass to them may go a long way to explaining the way the universe is structured, and why objects like galaxies don't fly apart.

Now, the lab is being retooled for more experiments which will continue to peer into the fundamental nature of matter itself.

Dr. McDonald said the work they did at SNOLab plus follow up work on other types of particles even harder to detect than neutrinos allow them to better understand the nature of the universe and the unseen substances, called dark matter, which help it stay together.

Deep River Mayor Joan Lougheed said when they were approached by CNL to set up this exhibit, council was quick to agree.

For us, Deep River is the home location of CNL,” she said, which makes the municipality the flagship for this cutting edge science.

Through science we are continuing to explore new frontiers, and it remains an important part of our future.

The exhibit, which is part of Innovation 150, celebrating Canadian accomplishments in this country's 150th year, will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as weekends through to May 16.