Secret tomb contains remains of 5 London archbishops
In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 25, 2011, then Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams poses with a 400-year old King James Bible at his London residence, Lambeth Palace. According to a statement from the London Museum released Sunday April 16, 2017, the remains of five former archbishops of Canterbury were discovered during renovation works inside a secret tomb beneath a building located next to Lambeth Palace, including the remains of Richard Bancroft who became archbishop in 1604 and played a major role in production of the King James Bible. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori, FILE)
LONDON — A London museum has revealed that the remains of five archbishops of Canterbury were discovered inside a secret tomb beneath its building.
The Garden Museum posted a statement and video Sunday revealing the find, which was made more than a year ago.
The museum sits on a site that used to house the former St. Mary-at-Lambeth Church and is located next to Lambeth Palace, the archbishop of Canterbury’s London residence.
The remains were found while builders were renovating the building. They lifted some slabs to reveal a hidden crypt.
Garden Museum director Christopher Woodward says five archbishops were buried in the tomb, including Richard Bancroft.
Bancroft became archbishop in 1604 and played a major role in production of the King James Bible.
The remains of the others have not been identified.