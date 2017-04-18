Caitlyn Jenner can’t imagine ever having sex with a woman again.

The 67-year-old transitioned from her former identity of Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn in 2015, and insisted at the time that despite deciding to live her life as a woman, she remained entirely heterosexual, adding: “I’ve never been with a guy.”

However, an excerpt from Caitlyn’s upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life, sees the reality star address her sexual preferences, and admit she’s unsure what her future holds when it comes to who she shares her bedroom with.

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time,” Caitlyn writes in the passage. “A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.”

A former passage from the tome saw Caitlyn admit that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery in January, but the new section was apparently written before she had the operation.

She continues to explain that while she has yet to feel sexually attracted towards a man, that could change after her procedure.

“Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness... will make me feel differently,” she muses.

The I Am Cait star’s remarks come after her interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, in which she discussed her decision to transition into Caitlyn and described herself as “asexual” when asked how the change would affect her sex life.

“There’s two different things here,” she explained. “Sexuality is who you personally are attracted to - who turns you on - male or female. But gender identity has to do with who you are as a person and your soul, and who you identify with inside, OK?”