Canadian recording artist Jason Blaine is ready to rock his hometown again this year with another star-studded lineup of Canada’s top country music performers joining him on the stage at his charity concert in Pembroke.

Blaine has announced Aaron Pritchett, Madeline Merlo and the River Town Saints, as well as the returning house band, the Western Swing Authority will be his special celebrity guests for his concert fundraiser on June 13. The artists will also participate in day two of the charity event, a golf tournament held at the Pembroke Golf Club on June 14.

“Our event continues to attract some of the best musicians in Canadian country music and I can’t thank these artists enough for being willing to give their time to support our charity,” says Blaine. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to attract the great community sponsors who have helped us raise more than $200,000 over the past three years.”

Pritchett is known for bringing ‘rock energy’ to his concerts and has had several hits, including: “Big Wheel,” “Hold My Beer,” “Dirt Road In ‘em,” and his latest Top-10 hit song, “When a Momma’s Boy Meets a Daddy’s Girl”. His most recent album, The Score was nominated for a Juno Award in 2017.

Madeline Merlo is one of the fastest rising female artists in Canadian country music with recent hits such as “War Paint” and “Over and Over” which was written by Blaine. In 2015, Merlo received the Rising Star award from the Canadian Country Music Association and a year later she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

The Ottawa Valley's own, River Town Saints first appeared at Jason’s charity concert last year following the release of the hit song “Cherry Bomb.” The group's most recent single, “Bon Fire” was released in January and is the first Top-10 radio single, helping the band raise its profile on the national stage.

Blaine established his own charity in an effort to give back to his hometown by raising money for worthy causes. This year, the funds raised will help set up a new endowment fund in his name to support students in financial need at Algonquin College’s Waterfront Campus in Pembroke. The Pembroke and Area Boys and Girls Club will also continue to be a benefactor allowing it to expand its programming to local children. Additional funds will be made available to special initiatives and projects within the Pembroke region that require ‘just in time’ financial support.

“Even though my family and I have lived in Nashville for the past 10 years, a big part of my heart remains in the Ottawa Valley,” says Blaine. “It is very satisfying and rewarding to be able to bring top acts to my hometown and to raise money for organizations that are doing great work, but need additional funds to be even more successful,” says Blaine.

A limited number of tickets to the concert will be made available to the public on Tuesday, May 9 and can be purchased at the Pembroke Memorial Centre box office. Local businesses that want to be part of the event can purchase a sponsorship, however they are also limited as many have already been secured.

For more information visit www.jasonblaine.ca/golf.