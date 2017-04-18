Meghan Markle is reportedly set to join boyfriend Prince Harry at the reception after Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding.

It was previously reported that the Suits actress would not be attending the 20 May nuptials because of Pippa and fiance James Matthews’ “no ring, no bring” policy, meaning that as she and Harry weren’t engaged, she would be unable to go to the wedding.

However, it has now been reported that while Meghan won’t be joining Harry at the actual wedding ceremony, to be held at St. Mark’s church in Englefield, England, she will be on his arm for the reception later in the evening, according to People.com.

Britain’s Hello! magazine were the first to report that Meghan was planning to attend the wedding in some capacity, after requesting a week off from shooting her hit U.S. TV show.

The claims come after Harry missed the royal Easter tradition of the royal family attending a service at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel alongside Queen Elizabeth II, instead flying to Toronto, Canada, to spend the holiday with Meghan. His decision to miss the annual tradition has also fuelled claims the pair are planning to get engaged, with Meghan’s recent moves such as shutting down her lifestyle website and quitting her ambassadorial role for a skintight leather clothing range suggesting she is attempting to ensure her life is more aligned with the royals.

Pippa’s wedding is sure to be a massive draw for photographers worldwide, especially after the recent confirmation that her sister Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge’s, two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are in the bridal party.

A representative for Catherine and husband Prince William’s London residence, Kensington Palace, confirmed three-year-old George will serve as a page boy, while little Charlotte, who turns two on 2 May, will be a bridesmaid.

It is not believed the Duchess will be a part of the bridal party, preferring instead to let her kids shine alongside their aunt, who caught the world’s attention by wearing a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen dress as Catherine’s maid of honour at her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Pippa, 33, and her 41-year-old fiance, the brother of British reality star Spencer Matthews, became engaged last July during a romantic weekend getaway to the U.K.’s Lake District, where James popped the question with a diamond sparkler reportedly worth over US$250,000.

They had been dating for less than a year, but had previously enjoyed a brief romance back in 2012.