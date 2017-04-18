Illicit fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, has been confirmed in areas throughout Ontario in a variety of fake prescription pills and other street drugs, such as cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and marijuana. Illicit fentanyl is known to be deadly in small amounts, making the risk of overdosing extremely high. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is hosting three open community sessions throughout Renfrew County and District as part of an overdose prevention plan. Everyone is welcome to attend, including but not limited to: people at risk for an opioid overdose, students, parents, all school staff, health-care professionals, municipal leaders, social workers, community support groups and representatives from various agencies.

The locations and dates for these events are:

•April 25 at Madawaska Valley District High School in Barry’s Bay, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

•April 26 at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

•April 27 at Bishop Smith Catholic High School in Pembroke, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A panel of health professionals and community partners will present the following topics beginning at 7:00 p.m.

•Opioids and illicit fentanyl

•Overview of naloxone program and naloxone kits

•Emergency services perspective

•How to talk to your kids about drugs

There will also be a guest speaker and an open question period for attendees to address the panellists. Community partner displays will be available for viewing starting at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until 9:00 p.m.

On-site naloxone training (by appointment) will be provided. Naloxone is offered for free to clients who are 16 years or older and are currently using or have a history of opioid use; friends or family members (16 years or older) of anyone who is currently using opioids.

For more information, you can also visit www.rcdhu.com or call the Renfrew County and District Health Unit Health Info Line at 1-800-267-1097 ext. 666 to speak with a nurse.