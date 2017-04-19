Score One for Mental Health this May

This May, hockey players will once again be out on the floor to score one for mental health.

On May 13 at Fellowes High School, the Phoenix Centre for Children and Families is hosting their third annual Score One for Mental Health floor hockey tournament in support of their 24/7 Crisis Line and Trauma Program.

With Canadian Mental Health Awareness Week taking place from May 1 to 7th, the event follows closely thereafter in order to symbolize and acknowledge the importance of that week.

“It's a popular event that really brings people together for the sole purpose of having fun and increasing awareness for children's mental health,” said Katie Tollis, Phoenix Centre marketing and communications coordinator.

As in years past, the tournament welcomes people of all ages and skill levels to form a team and enjoy a day of competitive four-on-four floor hockey to raise awareness about mental health.

Teams will be divided into three divisions – ‘nine to 12-year-olds’, ‘13 to 16 year-olds’ and ‘17-plus’ - with each division open to a maximum of 10 teams. Each team can have a maximum of eight players, with four players and a goalie on the floor.

“In the past two years we’ve always had lots of participation from both kids and adults and everyone has a great time,” said Tollis. “We have spots available for 10 teams in each division and we have trophies for the winners. Usually, we get repeat teams that come in to reclaim their titles.”

For those who don’t want to battle it out on the floor but still want to join in on the fun and support a great cause, all are welcome to the event to enjoy the barbecue, partake in the raffle, try their shot at skills games and cheer on the competitors.

According to Tollis, they’ve already received a few donations of exciting raffle prizes but they are still looking for more generous donors who are eager to support the cause. Donations of food and drinks for the barbecue are also more than welcome.

“We’re really excited about the raffle because we have lots of fun prizes to win. We already have a bike, a Mother's Day package since it's the day before Mother's Day, an adventure package and we’re looking to create a Foodie package,” said Tollis. “So we’ve received some generous donations but right now we're still seeking raffle items and we’d welcome any food or drink donations of Gatorade or water for the barbecue.”

For those interested in signing up a team for the tournament, the cost is $80 per team and entries must be received by May 8 at the latest. Contact Tollis at kotllis@phoenixctr.com or at 613-735-6434 for more information or to register.

cip@postmedia.com