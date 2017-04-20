Barry Manilow is convinced his recent ‘coming out’ is “no news” to his longtime fans, because most people in his life were already aware of his sexuality.

The Mandy hitmaker is known for closely guarding his privacy, and while it has long been speculated Manilow is gay, he never publicly acknowledged the fact until he gave a candid interview to People magazine earlier this month.

In the chat, Barry also confirmed he had married his longtime love and manager Garry Kief in 2014, but had kept the relationship quiet for fear of “disappointing” his predominantly-female fan base.

Manilow needn’t have worried - his devotees embraced his admission with messages of love and support online, and the singer admits those closest to him have known about his personal life for years.

“It’s been great,” Barry said of the support he’s received from the public. “It’s no news to me and no news to everybody around me: family, friends, band. I think even fans, I don’t think it was news at all.”

The crooner admits he only agreed to let People magazine’s cameras into his home in Palm Springs, California to avoid tabloid bosses at the National Enquirer from cashing in on a scoop about his marriage: “The Enquirer caught us getting married and so we were stuck! So we let People magazine come on in (to our home).”

“But you know, I’m a private guy, I’m a musician,” the 73-year-old star continued to U.S. breakfast show Today. “Yes, fame hit me, but I never really wanted to go on that ride, so I kept my dogs to myself, I kept my home to myself, so this part (tabloid attention) is uncomfortable, but not the topic (of his sexuality), I’m not uncomfortable about that. Garry and I have been together going on 40 years! It’s amazing, for anybody!”

And Barry insists his ‘coming out’ hasn’t changed the way his fans react when they see him in public: “You should walk down the street with me one day,” he said. “These strangers say the most beautiful things to me. They thank me for helping them through their lives.”

Growing emotional, he added, “The impact I’ve had on people... I’m sorry, I’m going to (cry). It’s thrilling.”