Carefor to have auction April 29

April showers bring May flowers and the biggest fundraising night of the year for Carefor Health and Community Services.

On April 29th, 2017, the Germania Hall, located at 15 Bennett St. in Pembroke, will be hosting the 19th annual Charity Auction.

The silent auction viewing will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed at 5:30 p.m. by a delicious roast beef dinner catered by Dreams Catering, with the live auction commencing at 6:30 p.m. with auctioneer Dai Bassett.

Fred Blackstein, the event's master of ceremonies, said those who can't make the dinner are more than welcome to take part in the auction, with no charge of admission.

This year, all proceeds generated by the evening will benefit Carefor's Life Enrichment Fund.

“This fund supports our residents and clients who have come across hard times or who have limited means, so that they can continue to live life with dignity and a sense of security,” he said.

Joining the Carefor crew is Ciara Deschamps, the organization's new fundraising specialist. Since February, she has been using her experience with the United Way in North Bay to help raise the funds needed to enhance Carefor, its programs and the lives of their clients and residents.

“We want our Carefor friends to be able to live with a sense of dignity and security – something we all deserve to have,” she said.

Deschamps said Carefor is pleased to have John and Sandy Huff as the honourary chairpeople of the event. She said the couple are well known in the community for their generosity to many charities and groups.

Glenna MacKenzie. Carefor board chairwoman, said once again, organizers are overwhelmed by the generosity shown by individuals near and far when it comes to their auction, and it is their donations to the cause which has allowed the event to thrive all these years.

“We are always so thrilled and humbled by the great donations that are given each year,” she said. “Without the support of individuals and businesses, we would not be able to run this vital event so we appreciate every single donation that we receive.”

Carefor is again offering a lot of great items which will be up for grabs this year. To be auctioned off are such things as an “Experience Niagara” package, a $500 VIA Rail voucher for anywhere in Canada and a weekend getaway to the nation’s capital, just to name a few. There will also be lots of great silent auction items to bid on.

Tickets for the Carefor 19th Annual Charity Auction are $40 per person which includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.carefor.ca/register/14/carefor-19th-annual-charity-auction.htm.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ciara Deschamps who can be reached at 613.732.9993 X 3237 or cdeschamps@carefor.ca.