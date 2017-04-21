Dean Brody to play PMC May 4

Dean Brody is bringing his Beautiful Freakshow to Pembroke.

The cross country tour, which is scheduled to reach the city and its Pembroke Memorial Centre May 4, promotes the album of the same name by the country singer.

Brody, who is a Canadian country music superstar and multiple-Juno winner, is riding the crest of success following winning four Canadian Country Music Awards for Burn Down The House, a single from Gypsy Road, his last album.

His latest album, Beautiful Freakshow, is his sixth in eight years. The title track from the album was released April 12.

“We're going all guns blazing,” Brody said in a recent phone interview, as he and the crew were putting the final touches on his tour. He said it runs the end of April to the first week of June, just prior to the summer music festival season.

“We just go straight into that,” he said. The 41-year-old is not one to let the grass grow under his feet, for as soon as the summer is over and he is done promoting his latest album, there are music videos to shoot and he is back at work writing songs for his next one.

“I have a record out every 18 months,” Brody said, admitting he keeps pretty busy.

The British Columbia native, who is now based in Nova Scotia said he has love of traditional country but also of progressive music, which he tends to combine in his performances.

“Sometimes the production is a little edgy,” Brody said. “I like to colour a little out of the lines.”

One song in particular, the title track of Beautiful Freakshow, features the vocals of Halifax rapper, Shevy Price.

“When I was writing this song, because it was about a country boy falling for an urban girl, I thought what's more urban than rap,” he said. He knew of Price's work and thought it would be interesting to collaborate on this one song.

“We had a lot of fun.”

Brody said those who come to the PMC on May 4 will see a high energy, up tempo show. He said him and his band members live to be on stage, and he believes they will show this in their performance.

“It is just going to be a fun night,” he said.

Tickets are on sale Monday to Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre Recreation office. Prices are $50 in the stands, and $60 on the floor.

For further information call 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.